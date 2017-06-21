आपका शहर Close

बेबी बंप के साथ सैफ की बहन ने किया योग, यूं कही दिल की बात

पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 03:25 PM IST
international yoga day soha ali khan share pic doing yog

सोहा अली खान

इंटरनेशनल योग दिवस के मौके बॉलीवुड सितारे लगातार योग करते हुए अपनी तस्वीरें शेयर कर रहे हैं। पहले करन सिंह ग्रोवर, शिल्पा शेट्टी और अब सोहा अली खान ने फोटो पोस्ट की है।
सोहा प्रेग्नेंट है और ऐसे में उन्होंने ट्विटर पर योग करते हुए फोटो शेयर की हैं। इसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा, 'कौन कहता है प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान आप फिट नहीं रह सकते।'
योग दिवसः पानी से पहाड़ तक और दिल्‍ली से पेरू तक हर जगह सिर्फ योग
पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

