बेबी बंप के साथ सैफ की बहन ने किया योग, यूं कही दिल की बात
{"_id":"594a40684f1c1b31028b4595","slug":"international-yoga-day-soha-ali-khan-share-pic-doing-yog","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0917, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 03:25 PM IST
सोहा अली खान
सोहा प्रेग्नेंट है और ऐसे में उन्होंने ट्विटर पर योग करते हुए फोटो शेयर की हैं। इसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा, 'कौन कहता है प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान आप फिट नहीं रह सकते।'
दूसरी फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'इस योग दिवस पर फोटोग्राफर्स के लिए नहीं बल्कि अपने लिए पोज करें।'
