वीडियो: 'हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड' का पहला गाना 'बारिश' हुआ रिलीज

पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 11:27 AM IST


फ गर्लफ्रेंड का पहला गाना रिलीज

अर्जुन कपूर और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड का पहला गाना रिलीज कर दिया गया है। इस गाने का टाइटल 'बारिश' है। इस गाने के बारे में श्रद्धा ने कल अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर फैंस को बताया था कि आज यानी 12 अप्रैल को ये गाना रिलीज किया जाएगा।
ये भी पढ़ें- शिल्पा शिंदे ने कविता कौशिक को दिया जवाब- 'मेरी जगह कोई और होता तो सुसाइड कर लेता'

'बारिश' गाने को एश किंग और सास्वत तिरुपति ने आवाज दी है। गाने के बोल और म्यूजिक अराफत महमूद और तनिष्क बागची ने दिए हैं। गाने में रिया यानी श्रद्धा बारिश देखते ही मस्ती करने चली जाती हैं और माधव यानी अर्जुन बस उन्हें देखते रहते हैं। 

ये फिल्म राइटर चेतन भगत की नॉवल 'हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड' पर आधारित है। इस फिल्म के निर्देशक मोहित सूरी हैं। इससे पहले मोहित श्रद्धा को लेकर फिल्म 'आशिकी 2' बना चुके हैं जो सुपरहिट साबित हुई थी लेकिन अब ये देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि मोहित की ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा पाती है या नहीं। 'हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड' 19 मई को रिलीज हो रही है।



