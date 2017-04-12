बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'नच बलिये' के मंच पर पहुंचे ऋतिक रोशन, जमकर किया डांस
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 09:00 AM IST
ऋतिक रोशन
इन दिनों दर्शक टीवी रियलिटी शो '
नच बलिये सीजन 8
' को काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। टीआरपी के मामले में भी ये शो टॉप पर चल रहा है। हाल ही में शो में तड़का लगाने पहुंचे सुपरस्टार
ऋतिक रोशन
। अगर आप ऋतिक का डांस मिस कर रहे थे तो आने वाले एपीसोड में वो टीवी कपल्स के साथ थिरकते नजर आएंगे।
ऋतिक इस टीवी शो में अपनी आने वाली मराठी फिल्म हरुदयांतर के प्रमोशन के लिए पहुंचे थे। इस फिल्म को विक्रम फडनीस ने डायरेक्ट किया है। इस फिल्म में ऋतिक का एक छोटा सा स्पेशल अपीयरेंस होगा। ऋतिक इस फिल्म को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड हैं। उन्होंने कल अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर फिल्म की रिलीज डेट को लेकर ट्वीट किया था। ये फिल्म 9 जून को रिलीज होगी।
फिल्म के बारे में बात करते हुए डायरेक्टर विक्रम ने बताया, ‘मेरी यह फिल्म एक ऐसे परिवार के बारे में है जो अपने खराब समय में भी जिंदगी का जश्न मनाती है। ऋतिक रोशन इस कहानी को आगे बढ़ाते हैं। उनके अलावा कोई और कलाकार इस रोल को नहीं निभा सकता था। उन्होंने अपनी अदाकारी से फिल्म में एक अलग ही जान डाल दी है।’
'नच बलिये' में डांस करते-करते हदें पार कर बैठा ये कपल, होस्ट भी हुआ शर्मिंदा
