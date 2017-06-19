आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

'बेहद' की एक्ट्रेस ने की अजीवोगरीब फोटो शेयर, यूजर बोल रहे 'शर्म आनी चाहिए'

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 05:10 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Aneri Vajani aka Beyhadh’s Saanjh gets body-shamed for posting hot pic
टीवी शो 'बेहद' में सांझ का किरदार निभा रही अनेरी वजनी को आप जानते ही होंगे। हाल ही में उन्होने सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसे फोटो शेयर किया जिससे जिसपर लोग उनके पतले शरीर को लेकर भद्दे कमेंट्स कर रहे है। वैसे तो अनेरी वजनी अपनी एक्टिंग से सभी का दिल जीते हुए हैं लेकिन फिलहाल ये सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल का विषय बनी हुई है। 
जी हाँ, आपको बता दे कि अनेरी ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक तस्वीर पोस्ट की थी जिसमे उन्होंने सिर्फ इनर वियर पहन रखे हैं। जैसे ही अनेरी ने ये तस्वीर पोस्ट की वैसे ही उन पर यूजर ने फालतू की कमेंट करना शुरू कर दी। दरअसल अनेरी को उनके पतले शरीर के कारण ऐसे ट्रोल्स का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।  
 
 

When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! :) #yoga day!

को Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) द्वारा साझा की गई पोस्ट


सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

aneri vajani entertainment news television news in hindi television news in amar ujala More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

तनाव से अक्सर रहते हैं परेशान तो दूर करने के लिए अपनाएं ये आसान तरीके

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
If stress often troubles you, then use these tricks to overcome it

अब 10वीं में गणित बन सकता है 'ऑप्शनल विषय'!

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
bombay court says that Maths to be optional in class 10

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो करें ये आसन, चंद दिनों में होगा असर

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
If high blood pressure troubles you then do this easy yoga to get rid of this problem

जाह्नवी की शादी को लेकर श्रीदेवी ने कही दिल की बात, बेटी को पसंद नहीं आएगी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
like all parents sridevi would be happier to see jhanvi married than act in bollywood

चेहरा निखारने के साथ सांस की बदबू भी दूर करता है ये पानी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Know how salty water enhances the beauty of your face

जबर ख़बर

कमजोर नहीं दमदार उम्‍मीदवार हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, ये 5 खूबियां बनाती हैं सबसे खास
Read More

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Read

रामगोपाल वर्मा ने पोस्ट की सानिया मिर्जा की ऐसी फोटो, लोगों ने कहा, 'दिमाग फिर गया है क्या?'

Director Ram Gopal Varma Slammed For Posting A Vulgar Picture Of Tennis Player Sania Mirza
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कैमरा देखते ही बोल्ड हुई ये दो हीरोइनें, दे डाले ऐसे सीन

amy jackson and sofia hayat post hot photos on instagram
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

राब्ता' को 'बहन होगी तेरी' ने दी पटखनी, जानें कलेक्शन

weekend collection of rabta and behen hogi teri
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सोनाली राउत ने फोटो पोस्ट कर लिखा, 'गलत मतलब निकाला तो खैर नहीं'

bigg boss 8 contestent sonali raut post bold photo kissing tv actress
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट ने कैटरीना की उम्र को लेकर कहा कुछ ऐसा, तिलमिला जाएंगे सलमान

Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares slammed Katrina Kaif for using excessive make up to look ageless
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

शिल्पा शेट्टी का ये रूप आपने नहीं देखा होगा, हंसने पर मजबूर कर देगा वीडियो

shilpa shetty and sridevi at karan johar house for sunday binge
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना