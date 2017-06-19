बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'बेहद' की एक्ट्रेस ने की अजीवोगरीब फोटो शेयर, यूजर बोल रहे 'शर्म आनी चाहिए'
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 05:10 PM IST
टीवी शो 'बेहद' में सांझ का किरदार निभा रही
अनेरी वजनी
को आप जानते ही होंगे। हाल ही में उन्होने
सोशल मीडिया
पर एक ऐसे फोटो शेयर किया जिससे जिसपर लोग उनके पतले शरीर को लेकर भद्दे कमेंट्स कर रहे है। वैसे तो अनेरी वजनी अपनी एक्टिंग से सभी का दिल जीते हुए हैं लेकिन फिलहाल ये सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल का विषय बनी हुई है।
जी हाँ, आपको बता दे कि अनेरी ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक तस्वीर पोस्ट की थी जिसमे उन्होंने सिर्फ इनर वियर पहन रखे हैं। जैसे ही अनेरी ने ये तस्वीर पोस्ट की वैसे ही उन पर यूजर ने फालतू की कमेंट करना शुरू कर दी। दरअसल अनेरी को उनके पतले शरीर के कारण ऐसे ट्रोल्स का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
