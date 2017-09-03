बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन खूबसूरत वादियों में मनाएंगे अक्षय कुमार अपना 50वां जन्मदिन
अक्षय कुमार
जल्द ही
बॉलीवुड
के खिलाड़ी
अक्षय कुमार
50 के क्लब में एंट्री लेने वाले हैं। जी हां इस महीने की 9 तारीख को 'खिलाडी कुमार' का बर्थडे है। मीडिया में आई खबरों की मानें तो अक्षय इस साल अपना बर्थडे अपने बॉलीवुड फ्रेंड्स के साथ नहीं बल्कि अपनी फैमिली के बीच मनाना चाहते हैं।
पढ़ें- खुद को बचाने के लिए इन सितारों को अपनाना होगा नया अंदाज
इस साल अक्षय अपना बर्थडे स्विट्जरलैंड में अपनी फैमिली के साथ मनाने की प्लानिंग कर रहे है। कहा जा रहा है कि अक्षय ने चार दिनों के स्विट्जरलैंड के एक लंबे ट्रिप पर जाने का प्लान बनाया है। अक्षय ने अपने बर्थडे पर स्विट्जरलैंड को इसलिए चुना क्योंकि उनकी बेटी नितारा को बर्फ बेहद पसंद है।
अपनी बेटी को खुश करने के लिए अक्षय को स्विट्जरलैंड ही बेहतर विकल्प लगा। कहा जाता है कि अक्षय अपनी फैमिली के काफी करीब हैं और उनसे जुड़ी छोटी-छोटी बातों का बहुत ध्यान रखते हैं।
एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान अक्षय ने अपने फैंस को बताया था कि वो अक्सर अपने घर में महिलाओ के बीच घिरे रहते हैं। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें जब भी वक़्त मिलता है वो अपनी फैमिली के साथ ही वक़्त बिताना पसंद करते हैं।
हाल ही में रिलीज अक्षय की फिल्म 'टॉयलेट एक प्रेम कथा' को लोगों ने काफी पसंद किया। इस फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर लगभग 125 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई की है।
फिलहाल अक्षय अपनी फिल्म 'गोल्ड' की शूटिंग में बिजी हैं। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग लंदन में चल रही है। इसके अलावा उनकी फिल्म 'पैडमैन' की शूटिंग भी लगभग खत्म हो चुकी है।
