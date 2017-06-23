बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
UP Board : 9वीं से 12वीं तक अब होगी 'योग' की पढ़ाई
यूपी
बोर्ड
ने 9वीं से 12वीं तक फिजिकल एजुकेशन विषय में योग भी जोड़ दिया है। खबर है कि माध्यमिक
शिक्षा
परिषद की सचिव शैल यादव की तरफ से इस संबंध में सभी जिला
विद्यालय
निरीक्षकों को दिशा-निर्देश भेज दिए गए हैं। शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक नए शिक्षण सत्र से 9वीं से 12वीं की कक्षाओं में योग की भी पढ़ाई होगी और इसका हर रोज अभ्यास कराया जाएगा। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से बताया गया है कि हर छात्र के लिए शारीरिक शिक्षा विषय पास करना जरूरी है जिसमें अब योग भी पढ़ाया जाएगा। वहीं इस विषय के लिए शिक्षकों की कमी भी यूपी बोर्ड के लिए एक बड़ी चुनौती है।
योग के प्रति केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की गंभीरता को देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी छात्रों के लिए इसे एक अनिवार्य विषय बना दिया है। माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की सचिव शैल यादव ने बताया कि फिजिकल एजुकेशन विषय में योग से जुड़े चैप्टर बढ़ा दिए जाएंगे। इस विषय के लिए 100 नंबर की परीक्षा होती है जिसमें छात्रों को को ग्रेड दिए जाते हैं। हालांकि योग की परीक्षा न देने पर रिजल्ट रोक दिया जाएगा।
