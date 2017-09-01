बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
NEET 2017 में नवोदय विद्यालय के छात्रों का रहा रिकॉर्ड प्रदर्शन
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:46 AM IST
मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री
प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
ने 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में नवोदय विद्यालय के छात्रों के प्रदर्शन की सराहना की है। उन्होंने विशेष रूप से IIT-JEE Advanced और NEET में नवोदय विद्यालय के छात्रों के शानदार प्रदर्शन की प्रशंसा की। उन्होंने बताया NEET 2017 में भाग लेने वाले नवोदय विद्यालय के 14183 विद्यार्थियों में से 11875 इस परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण हुए और 7000 से अधिक छात्र पहले ही विभिन्न मेडिकल कॉलेजों में प्रवेश पा चुके हैं।
प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के लिए स्वेच्छा से छात्रों का मार्गदर्शन करने में एनवीएस के कुछ छात्रों द्वारा निभाई गई महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका की सराहना करते हुए, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने एनवीएस के पूर्व छात्रों को इस कार्य में जोड़ने के लिए सोशल मीडिया नेटवर्क का इस्तेमाल करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा, कि इससे पूर्व-छात्रों की स्वैच्छिक भागीदारी का आधार व्यापक होगा और विद्यालयों की प्रगति पर सकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ेगा।
नवोदय विद्यालय पहले ही गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा के ब्रांड बन गए हैं और हाल की सफलताओं ने इसके ब्रांड में और बढ़ोतरी की है।
