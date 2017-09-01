Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

NEET 2017 में नवोदय विद्यालय के छात्रों का रहा रिकॉर्ड प्रदर्शन

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:46 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar applauded the performance of the Navodaya Vidyalaya students
मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में नवोदय विद्यालय के छात्रों के प्रदर्शन की सराहना की है। उन्होंने विशेष रूप से IIT-JEE Advanced और NEET में नवोदय विद्यालय के छात्रों के शानदार प्रदर्शन की प्रशंसा की। उन्होंने बताया NEET 2017 में भाग लेने वाले नवोदय विद्यालय के 14183 विद्यार्थियों में से 11875 इस परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण हुए और 7000 से अधिक छात्र पहले ही विभिन्न मेडिकल कॉलेजों में प्रवेश पा चुके हैं।
पढ़ें- NCERT किताबों में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, अब मोदी सरकार की योजनाओं पर होगी पढ़ाई

प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के लिए स्वेच्छा से छात्रों का मार्गदर्शन करने में एनवीएस के कुछ छात्रों द्वारा निभाई गई महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका की सराहना करते हुए, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने एनवीएस के पूर्व छात्रों को इस कार्य में जोड़ने के लिए सोशल मीडिया नेटवर्क का इस्तेमाल करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा, कि इससे पूर्व-छात्रों की स्वैच्छिक भागीदारी का आधार व्‍यापक होगा और विद्यालयों की प्रगति पर सकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ेगा।

नवोदय विद्यालय पहले ही गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा के ब्रांड बन गए हैं और हाल की सफलताओं ने इसके ब्रांड में और बढ़ोतरी की है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

hrd minister prakash javadekar navodaya vidyalaya students neet More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

चीन में तैयार हो रही है रोबोट्स की सेना, देखें वीडियो

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Robot Army Set Up By Chineese company WL Intelligent Technology Makes World Record

शादीशुदा कपल जान लें बेडरूम से जुड़े ये सच, नहीं तो जिंदगी भर रहेगा मलाल

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five bedroom tips will make married couples happy

VIDEO: शाहरुख खान ने भी की भगवान गणेश की पूजा, हाथ जोड़ विसर्जन के लिए निकले

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Shah Rukh Khan takes part in Ganpati Visarjan with AbRam Suhana and Gauri

आखिर कहां गायब हो गई महाभारत की 'कुंती', 30 साल बाद भी नहीं है कोई सुराग

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
mahabharata actress kunti disappear from film industry know her life jourrney

शरीर के कालेपन से आप हैं परेशान, ये फल चुटकियों में करेगा दूर

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
try these home remedy to get rid of skin darkness

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Read

GATE 2018: आज से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, फरवरी में होगी परीक्षा

GATE 2018 Application process to begins today
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

NCERT किताबों में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, अब मोदी सरकार की योजनाओं पर होगी पढ़ाई

Swachh Bharat Beti Bachao noteban to be in NCERT textbooks
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

NEET 2017 में नवोदय विद्यालय के छात्रों का रहा रिकॉर्ड प्रदर्शन

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar applauded the performance of the Navodaya Vidyalaya students
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

SSC स्टेनोग्राफर (ग्रेड सी एंड डी) परीक्षा 2017 का एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2017 admit card released for 4 regions
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एजुकेशनल कंटेंट सिनेमा हॉल पर दिखाने की पहल करेगी HRD मिनिस्ट्री

human resource development ministry plans to screen educational content in cinema halls
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

10वीं में फेल हुए 55,000 छात्रों को ओपन स्कूल में मिलेगा दाखिला

55000 Delhi students who failed in Class 10 exams twice will now be enrolled in the NIOS
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ten ghazals of dushyant kumar best poems of dushyant kumar dushyant kumar ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की 10 ग़ज़लें - बेचैनी, खुलापन, बेलौस मस्ती से भरी हुईं

Tanhaa dil
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक शिवा कुमारी बता रही हैं दिल की उलझनें

remembering famous poet dushyant kumar on his birthday first september
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की कविताओं में जो आग है वो उनके भीतर सुलग रही है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!