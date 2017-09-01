बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
NCERT किताबों में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, अब मोदी सरकार की योजनाओं पर होगी पढ़ाई
एनसीईआरटी
अपने पाठ्यपुस्तकों में जल्द ही मोदी सरकार की चार बड़ी योजनाओं को शामिल करेगी। इनमें बेटी बचाओ अभियान, स्वच्छ भारत, डिजिटल इंडिया और नोटबंदी से जुड़े नए विषय शामिल होंगे। इन चारों योजनाओं के बारे में छात्रों को अगले अकादमिक सत्र से पढ़ाया जाएगा।
NCERT ने कहा है कि विभिन्न विषयों की 182 टेक्स्टबुक्स के सिलेबस में बदलाव किया जाएगा। जो बदलाव किए जाने हैं, उन्हें अगले महीने तक फाइनल कर लिया जाएगा। साल 2005 में नेशनल करिकुलम फ्रेमवर्क अपनाने के बाद पहली बार एनसीईआरटी पाठ्यपुस्तकों में इतने बड़े स्तर पर बदलाव करने जा रही है।
इसके बारे में स्कूल टीचर्स से पहले ही सुझाव मांगे गए थे। इनमें भी सबसे अधिक बदलाव साइंस (573), सोशल साइंस (316) और संस्कृत (136) की किताबों में होगा, जो कक्षा 6 से 12 तक में पढ़ाई जा रही हैं।
ये होंगे बड़े बदलाव
कक्षा 6 की सोशल साइंस टेक्स्टबुक में पॉलिटिकल मैप में तेलंगाना को जोड़ा जाएगा जिसे 2014 में पृथक राज्य का दर्जा दिया गया था।
प्राइमरी कक्षाओं में पढ़ाई जा रही मैथ्स की बुक में नई करेंसी के नोटों के चित्रों को शामिल किया जाएगा और कक्षा 8 की सोशल साइंस की टेक्स्टबुक में कुछ अध्याय जोड़े जाएंगे।
कक्षा 10 की इकनॉमिक्स की टेक्सटबुक में नोटबंदी को जोड़ा जाएगा।
