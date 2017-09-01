Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

NCERT किताबों में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, अब मोदी सरकार की योजनाओं पर होगी पढ़ाई

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:16 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Swachh Bharat Beti Bachao noteban to be in NCERT textbooks
एनसीईआरटी अपने पाठ्यपुस्तकों में जल्द ही मोदी सरकार की चार बड़ी योजनाओं को शामिल करेगी। इनमें बेटी बचाओ अभियान, स्‍वच्‍छ भारत, डिजिटल इंडिया और नोटबंदी से जुड़े नए विषय शामिल होंगे। इन चारों योजनाओं के बारे में छात्रों को अगले अकादमिक सत्र से पढ़ाया जाएगा।
पढ़ें- एजुकेशनल कंटेंट सिनेमा हॉल पर दिखाने की पहल करेगी HRD मिनिस्ट्री

NCERT ने कहा है कि विभिन्‍न विषयों की 182 टेक्‍स्‍टबुक्‍स के सिलेबस में बदलाव किया जाएगा। जो बदलाव किए जाने हैं, उन्‍हें अगले महीने तक फाइनल कर लिया जाएगा। साल 2005 में नेशनल करिकुलम फ्रेमवर्क अपनाने के बाद पहली बार एनसीईआरटी पाठ्यपुस्तकों में इतने बड़े स्‍तर पर बदलाव करने जा रही है। 

इसके बारे में  स्‍कूल टीचर्स से पहले ही सुझाव मांगे गए थे। इनमें भी सबसे अधिक बदलाव साइंस (573), सोशल साइंस (316) और संस्‍कृत (136) की किताबों में होगा, जो कक्षा 6 से 12 तक में पढ़ाई जा रही हैं।

 ये होंगे बड़े बदलाव
  • कक्षा 6 की सोशल साइंस टेक्‍स्‍टबुक में पॉलिटिकल मैप में तेलंगाना को जोड़ा जाएगा जिसे 2014 में पृथक राज्‍य का दर्जा दिया गया था।
  • प्राइमरी कक्षाओं में पढ़ाई जा रही मैथ्‍स की बुक में नई करेंसी के नोटों के चित्रों को शामिल किया जाएगा और कक्षा 8 की सोशल साइंस की टेक्‍स्‍टबुक में कुछ अध्‍याय जोड़े जाएंगे।
  • कक्षा 10 की इकनॉमिक्‍स की टेक्‍सटबुक में नोटबंदी को जोड़ा जाएगा। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ncert national council of educational research and train swachh bharat abhiyan beti bachao beti padhao More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

शादीशुदा कपल जान लें बेडरूम से जुड़ी से 5 बातें, नहीं तो जिंदगी भर रहेगा मलाल

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five bedroom tips will make married couples happy

VIDEO: शाहरुख खान ने भी की भगवान गणेश की पूजा, हाथ जोड़ विसर्जन के लिए निकले

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Shah Rukh Khan takes part in Ganpati Visarjan with AbRam Suhana and Gauri

आखिर कहां गायब हो गई महाभारत की 'कुंती', 30 साल बाद भी नहीं है कोई सुराग

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
mahabharata actress kunti disappear from film industry know her life jourrney

शरीर के कालेपन से आप हैं परेशान, ये फल चुटकियों में करेगा दूर

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
try these home remedy to get rid of skin darkness

राम रहीम को ऑफर हुआ था बिग बॉस, रख दी थी ऐसी शर्त मेकर्स ने जोड़ लिए थे हाथ

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
ram rahim offer salman khan show bigg boss season 9

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Read

SSC स्टेनोग्राफर (ग्रेड सी एंड डी) परीक्षा 2017 का एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2017 admit card released for 4 regions
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एजुकेशनल कंटेंट सिनेमा हॉल पर दिखाने की पहल करेगी HRD मिनिस्ट्री

human resource development ministry plans to screen educational content in cinema halls
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

10वीं में फेल हुए 55,000 छात्रों को ओपन स्कूल में मिलेगा दाखिला

55000 Delhi students who failed in Class 10 exams twice will now be enrolled in the NIOS
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

CBSE ने बदल दिया आदेश, अब स्‍कूल बेचेंगे NCERT किताबें

CBSE CHANGES THE ORDER NOW NCERT BOOKS ARE AVAILABLE IN SCHOOL PREMISES
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सिर्फ 21 की उम्र में 'आदित्य' ने पास की CA, CS और CMA की परीक्षा

AT THE AGE OF 21 ADITYA PASSED OUT CA CS AND CMA EXAMS
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

IIT JAM 2018: नोटिफिकेशन जारी, 11 फरवरी को होगी परीक्षा

IIT JAM 2018 notification released exam wil be on 11th february 2018
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!