AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam: कुछ घंटों में होगा परिणाम जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

amarujala.com- presented by- पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 12:37 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam Result 2017 will be declared in few hours check here
AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam Result 2017: अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान यानि AIIMS के मेडिकल कोर्स  (MBBS) में एडमिशन के लिए हुए प्रवेश परीक्षा का परिणाम थोड़ी देर बाद जारी किया जाएगा। परिणाम जारी होने के बाद परीक्षा में हिस्सा लेने वाले छात्र अपना रिजल्ट AIIMS की ऑफिश‍ियल बेवसाइट पर जाकर देख सकते हैं। इस एंट्रेंस एग्जाम का आयोजन AIIMS दिल्‍ली, पटना, भोपाल, भुवनेश्‍वर, ऋषिकेश और रायपुर के मेडिकल कोर्स में एडमिशन के लिए किया गया था।
छात्र ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
  • AIIMS की ऑफिश‍ि‍यल वेबसाइट aiimsexams.org पर लॉग इन करें
  • यहां रिजल्ट ऑप्शन पर क्ल‍िक करें
  • अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर एंटर करें
  • आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा

इस परीक्षा में जनरल कैंडिडेट्स के लिए मिनिमम कट ऑफ 50 प्रतिशत, OBC के लिए 45 और SC,ST के लिए 40 फीसदी है। 

आगे की काउंसिलिंग तिथियां कुछ इस तरह से हैं-
  • 1st Counseling: 3, 4, 5 और 6 जुलाई 2017
  • 2nd Counseling: 3 अगस्‍त 2017 
  • 3rd Counseling: 5 सितम्बर 2017 
  • Open Counseling (जरूरत के अनुसार):  26 सितंबर 2017 
  • MBBS 2017-18 बैच की कक्षाएं 1 अगस्‍त से शुरू होंगी।
