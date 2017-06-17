आपका शहर Close

रोहित ने जड़ा शतक, इंग्लैंड के नाम दर्ज हुआ रिकॉर्ड!

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 09:26 AM IST
Rohit Sharma's Century Against Bangladesh was 1000 international century in English Soil

रोहित शर्माPC: ESPN

भारत के ओपनिंग बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा ने जैसे ही बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में शतक जड़ा वैसे ही इंग्लैंड के नाम एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हो गया। हालांकि शुरुआत में विराट के वनड में सबसे तेज 8000 रन पूरा करने के रिकॉर्ड के इस रिकॉर्ड पर किसी का ध्यान नहीं गया। 
रोहित का शतक इंग्लैंड की सरजमीं पर लगा 1000वां अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतक है। इंग्लैंड दुनिया का पहला देश बन गया है जहां एक हजार अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतक लगे हैं। इसके बाद शतकों के मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया है एक हजार शतकों से केवल 6 कदम की दूरी पर है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरजमीं पर अबतक 994 शतक लग चुके हैं। 

अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतकों के मामले में तीसरे स्थान पर भारत है। भारतीय सरजमीं पर 701 शतक लगे हैं।  
