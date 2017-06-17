बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रोहित ने जड़ा शतक, इंग्लैंड के नाम दर्ज हुआ रिकॉर्ड!
{"_id":"5944a7f34f1c1b645e8b47cd","slug":"rohit-sharma-s-century-against-bangladesh-was-1000-international-century-in-english-soil","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0936\u0924\u0915, \u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 09:26 AM IST
रोहित शर्मा
PC: ESPN
भारत
के ओपनिंग बल्लेबाज
रोहित शर्मा
ने जैसे ही बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में शतक जड़ा वैसे ही इंग्लैंड के नाम एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हो गया। हालांकि शुरुआत में विराट के वनड में सबसे तेज 8000 रन पूरा करने के रिकॉर्ड के इस रिकॉर्ड पर किसी का ध्यान नहीं गया।
रोहित का शतक इंग्लैंड की सरजमीं पर लगा 1000वां अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतक है। इंग्लैंड दुनिया का पहला देश बन गया है जहां एक हजार अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतक लगे हैं। इसके बाद शतकों के मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया है एक हजार शतकों से केवल 6 कदम की दूरी पर है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरजमीं पर अबतक 994 शतक लग चुके हैं।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतकों के मामले में तीसरे स्थान पर भारत है। भारतीय सरजमीं पर 701 शतक लगे हैं।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5943e0034f1c1b9e568b45f3","slug":"lisa-haydon-birthday-special-story-varun-dhawan-was-mad-in-her-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: 17 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593b93614f1c1b00399c89a1","slug":"hide-a-certain-aspect-these-two-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u090f-\u0916\u094b\u090f \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5943ad694f1c1baa268b4a93","slug":"sanjay-dutt-daughter-trishala-dutt-now-fat-to-fit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e-\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5943a9034f1c1b18518b4a41","slug":"jharkhand-board-results-2017-will-be-declared-tomarrow-morning-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"594393134f1c1baa268b48f0","slug":"actress-bhagyashree-son-abhimanyu-dassani-dating-with-sonal-chauhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593e28cd4f1c1b0b559beaf5","slug":"when-ms-dhoni-advice-virat-kohli-to-bring-bhuvneshwar-in-bowling-in-place-of-bumrah","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f' \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939, \u092e\u0948\u091a \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938\u093e !","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"593e35724f1c1b3b659beeba","slug":"virat-kohli-says-in-order-to-win-you-have-to-say-things-that-hurt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"593d065d4f1c1b2f6a9bec25","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-india-vs-south-africa-match-no-11-at-oval","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"INDvSA: \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947\u092e\u0940\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924, 15 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"593d3d884f1c1ba75d9bee1f","slug":"vijay-mallya-booed-outside-the-oval-with-shouts-of-chor-chor","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u2018\u091a\u094b\u0930-\u091a\u094b\u0930\u2019 \u0915\u0939\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"593bb7d34f1c1b831c9cb8e6","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-match-no-england-vs-australia-live-from-birmingham","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"ENGvsAUS: \u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 40 \u0930\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0947\u092e\u0940\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"593d6ed94f1c1bb25d9bf0c6","slug":"virat-kohli-completes-1000-runs-in-icc-events","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top