कुंबले पर किए एक साल पुराने वेलकमिंग ट्वीट को विराट ने किया डिलीट
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 06:54 PM IST
अनिल कुंबले और विराट कोहली
भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने अनिल कुंबले पर पिछले साल किए गए वेलकमिंग ट्वीट को डिलीट कर दिया है। डिलीट किया हुआ ट्वीट विराट ने अनिल कुंबले के नए कोच बनने पर पिछले साल 23 जून को किया था। विराट ने ट्वीट के जरिये लिखा था कि अनिल कुंबले सर आपका हार्दिक स्वागत है। हम लोगों के साथ आपका कार्यकाल आगे तक जाएगा। आपके साथ भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए यह अच्छा मौका है।
बता दें कि कप्तान विराट कोहली से मनमुटाव के बाद मंगलवार को अनिल कुंबले ने टीम इंडिया के कोच पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। इससे पहले खबर आई थी कि कोच कुंबले और कप्तान के बीच 6 महीने से बातचीत बंद थी और दोनों के बीच की दरार भर पाना संभव नहीं था। भारत को चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा। कुंबले के इस्तीफे के बाद से ही मीडिया में तरह-तरह के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं। कुंबले ने इस्तीफे के साथ एक पत्र भी लिखा था, जिसमें उन्होंने अपने और कोहली के बीच की दरार को न भरने वाली बताया था।
