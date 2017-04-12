आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

30 अप्रैल तक आधार से लिंक कराएं बैंक अकाउंट, वरना लेन-देन बंद

amarujala.com- Presented by: अजय कुमार सिंह

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 11:44 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
tax department said Link bank accounts to Aadhaar by April 30

फाइल फोटोPC: अमर उजाला

आयकर विभाग ने सभी बैंकों से कहा है कि जुलाई 2014 से अगस्त 2015 तक खोले गए खाताधारकों को 30 अप्रैल तक आधार कार्ड लिंक कराना अनिवार्य है। 30 अप्रैल के अंदर सभी खातों से आधार कार्ड जुड़वाना होगा। अगर इस समय अवधि के दौरान कोई बैंक खाता धारक आधार को लिंक नहीं कराता है तो उसके खाते बंद कर दिए जाएंगे। साथ ही जो लोग अपने बैंक खाते को आधार नंबर से नहीं जोड़ेंगे उन्हें किसी भी डायरेक्ट बेनिफिट स्कीम का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा।
आयकर विभाग ने कहा कि जुलाई 2014 से अगस्त 2015 तक खोले गए खातों को अपने ग्राहक (KYC) विवरण और उनके आधार नंबरों को बैंक और वित्तीय संस्थानों को 30 अप्रैल तक सबमिट करना होगा।  इनकम टैक्स ने कहा कि समय सीम के अंदर अगर खाता धारक विवरण देने में असमर्थ है तो बैंकों खातों को बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

आयकर विभाग ने एक बयान में कहा, खाता धारकों को सूचित किया जा सकता है कि यदि 30 अप्रैल, 2017 तक स्वयं-प्रमाणपत्र प्रदान नहीं किए गए हैं, तो खातों को बंद कर दिया जाएगा। इसका मतलब होगा कि वित्तीय संस्थान खाताधारक को ऐसे खातों के संबंध में किसी भी लेन-देन को प्रभावित करने से रोक देगा। "
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

aadhar card bank account account link aadhar card link More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

जियो ने पेश किया धन धना धन ऑफर, ये है पूरा प्लान ?

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer details here

जब ‌विलेन ने जीनत अमान के साथ रेप सीन करने से कर दिया था मना, कहा था- 'ये तो मेरी...'

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
actor raza murad refused rape scene with zeenat aman

संजय दत्त ने पकड़े मान्यता के पैर, स्कूटर पर बच्चों संग निकले घूमने

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
SEE PICS: Sanjay Dutt & wife Maanyata get ROMANTIC & COZY

एक्सरसाइज करने के बाद भी नहीं घट रहा वजन, कहीं ये कारण तो नहीं?

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
these can be the reason if you are not able to lose weight

अस्पताल में अपने आप चलने लगा स्ट्रेचर, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ कुछ ऐसा

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
provincial hospital rosario a ghost image captured in cctv footage

जबर ख़बर

एक नेवले ने मरे हुए बछड़े को किया दफन, वीडियो देख छलक जाएंगे आंसू
Read More

ना'पाक' करतूत

कुलभूषण जाधव के पास अपील के लिए 60 दिन, सुषमा ने कहा- अंजाम भुगतेगा पाक

Kulbhushan Jadhav: Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan forces prepared to respond to any threat

Most Read

हुई आसानी, एक ही दिन में जारी होगा PAN और TAN नंबर

CBDT tied up with Ministry of Corporate Affairs to issue PAN and TAN in 1 day
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

अब पटरियों पर अपनी निजी मालगाड़ी दौडाएंगी प्राइवेट कंपनियां

Soon corporates to run freight trains
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

अगर रिश्तेदार को मकान का किराया देते हैं, तो टैक्स छूट के लिए देना होगा सबूत

For tax exemption you need to proof rent paid to kin
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

शेयर बाजार में तेजी, सेंसेक्स में बढ़ोत्तरी लेकिन रुपया हुआ कमजोर

Stock market rally, Sensex upturn, but rupee weaken
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

10 रुपये के सिक्कों पर RBI ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, सभी चलेंगे

rbi clears doubt over 10 rupees coin in use
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

सस्ते में हवाई सैर करने के लिए इंडिगो लायी ये ऑफर

Indigo offers discount offer for summer
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top