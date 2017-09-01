बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक करोड़ से ऊपर की प्रॉपर्टी खरीदने वालों पर इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट की नजरें टेढ़ी
{"_id":"59a8fe1a4f1c1bf1278b4b69","slug":"income-tax-department-lens-on-property-dealings-worth-1-crore","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u092e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Property","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","slug":"property"}}
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 12:02 PM IST
काले धन पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने अब उन लोगों पर अपनी नजरें टेढ़ी कर दी हैं, जिन्होंने इस साल 1 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी है और साथ में रिटर्न भी फाइल नहीं किया है। डिपार्टमेंट को ऐसे 14 हजार से अधिक ट्रांजेक्शन के बारे में पता चला है।
पढ़ें-
अब बेनामी संपत्ति पर शिकंजे की तैयारी, 200 टीमें बनाईं!
इस अभियान में इसके अलावा ऐसे कई व्यक्तियों और क्लस्टर के बारे में पता चला है, जिन्होंने संदिग्ध ट्रांजेक्शन किए हैं। अभी इनके बारे में जांच चल रही है।
नोटबंदी के बाद से बढ़ गया है काले धन पर शिकंजा
नोटबंदी के बाद से काले धन पर आईटी डिपार्टमेंट ने शिकंजा काफी बढ़ा दिया है। ऑपरेशन क्लीन मनी के तहत इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट काफी सारे ऐसे लोगों का पता लगा चुका है, जिन्होंने बड़े ट्रांजेक्शन के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a7b1004f1c1b0a278b4950","slug":"robot-army-set-up-by-chineese-company-wl-intelligent-technology-makes-world-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u094b\u092c\u094b\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a7f4ea4f1c1be2278b49b7","slug":"these-five-bedroom-tips-will-make-married-couples-happy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u091a, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8cfe64f1c1b1e278b4ad2","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-takes-part-in-ganpati-visarjan-with-abram-suhana-and-gauri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0935\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a7f1054f1c1b52738b4919","slug":"mahabharata-actress-kunti-disappear-from-film-industry-know-her-life-jourrney","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 '\u0915\u0941\u0902\u0924\u0940', 30 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a7cfb84f1c1bed278b496e","slug":"try-these-home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-skin-darkness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947\u092a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0932 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5981453c4f1c1b07378b4639","slug":"now-for-buying-property-also-aadhaar-will-soon-become-mandatory-to-ease-off-benami-deals","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0947\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Property","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","slug":"property"}}
{"_id":"59649abe4f1c1b5a478b48fe","slug":"rental-income-over-20-lakh-from-commercial-property-will-attract-gst-says-adhia","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0940 GST \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Property","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","slug":"property"}}
{"_id":"593661cd4f1c1b361d9c85f9","slug":"house-buying-to-become-cheaper-as-under-construction-property-tax-rate-is-kept-at-12-percent","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST: \u0918\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0932 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Property","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","slug":"property"}}
{"_id":"5944cf9b4f1c1b4c258b45ce","slug":"gst-may-see-rise-if-purchasing-large-houses-builders-will-charge-12-percent-tax","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 12 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Property","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","slug":"property"}}
{"_id":"596c87744f1c1b40658b4581","slug":"investment-in-real-estate-is-loss-making-venture-after-enactment-of-rera-and-gst","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST, RERA \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"Property","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","slug":"property"}}
{"_id":"59362ebf4f1c1b821c9c829d","slug":"rwa-society-to-come-under-gst-preview-will-have-to-shell-out-18-percent-tax","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST: \u0938\u094b\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0940, RWA \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 18 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Property","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","slug":"property"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!