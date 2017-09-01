Download App
kavya kavya

एक करोड़ से ऊपर की प्रॉपर्टी खरीदने वालों पर इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट की नजरें टेढ़ी

amarujala.com- Presented By: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 12:02 PM IST
income tax department lens on property dealings worth 1 crore
काले धन पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने अब उन लोगों पर अपनी नजरें टेढ़ी कर दी हैं, जिन्होंने इस साल 1 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी है और साथ में रिटर्न भी फाइल नहीं किया है। डिपार्टमेंट को ऐसे 14 हजार से अधिक ट्रांजेक्शन के बारे में पता चला है। 
इस अभियान में इसके अलावा ऐसे कई व्यक्तियों और क्लस्टर के बारे में पता चला है, जिन्होंने संदिग्ध ट्रांजेक्शन किए हैं। अभी इनके बारे में जांच चल रही है। 

नोटबंदी के बाद से बढ़ गया है काले धन पर शिकंजा
नोटबंदी के बाद से काले धन पर आईटी डिपार्टमेंट ने शिकंजा काफी बढ़ा दिया है। ऑपरेशन क्लीन मनी के तहत इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट काफी सारे ऐसे लोगों का पता लगा चुका है, जिन्होंने बड़े ट्रांजेक्शन के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी है। 

