Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

125cc होंडा ग्राजिया स्कूटर खरीदने से पहले पढ़ लीजिए इसका रिव्यू

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:17 AM IST
Honda Grazia: First Ride Review, Specification and Features

होंडा मोटरसाइकिल एंड स्कूटर इंडिया (HMSI) ने हाल ही में भारतीय बाजार में नया 125सीसी स्कूटर Honda Grazia उतारा है। यह कंपनी का सातवां स्कूटर है, जो खासतौर पर शहरी इलाकों के लिए बनाया गया है। तो अगर आप इसे खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो उससे पहले विभिन्न ऑनलाइन मीडिया समूह के आधार पर बना हमारा रिव्यू पढ़ लीजिए। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

honda honda grazia honda scooters

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Suzuki Intruder vs Bajaj Avenger: जानिए 150cc में कौन सी बाइक है आपके लिए बेहतर

Suzuki Intruder vs Bajaj Avenger: Price, Specification, Features Comparision
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

कुछ इस अंदाज में वापस लौटा Lambretta स्कूटर, जानिए कब होगा भारत में लॉन्च

New lambretta 2017 Scooter new models Comming Soon to India
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

उत्तर प्रदेश में सीज होने वाली हैं चार लाख से ज्यादा गाड़ियां, आ गया ये नया नियम

Air Pollution: Transport Department Will Seize Four Lakh Diesel Vehicles in NCR and UP Districts
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कावासाकी ने लॉन्च की नई Ninja 650, मात्र 4.65 सेकेंड में पकड़ लेती है 100 की रफ्तार

Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition launched in India
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!