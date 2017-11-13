बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
125cc होंडा ग्राजिया स्कूटर खरीदने से पहले पढ़ लीजिए इसका रिव्यू
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Bike Review
›
Honda Grazia: First Ride Review, Specification and Features
{"_id":"5a0931c24f1c1bd0408b64a6","slug":"honda-grazia-first-ride-review-specification-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"125cc \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Bike Review","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","slug":"bike-review"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:17 AM IST
होंडा मोटरसाइकिल एंड स्कूटर इंडिया (HMSI) ने हाल ही में भारतीय बाजार में नया 125सीसी स्कूटर Honda Grazia उतारा है। यह कंपनी का सातवां स्कूटर है, जो खासतौर पर शहरी इलाकों के लिए बनाया गया है। तो अगर आप इसे खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो उससे पहले विभिन्न ऑनलाइन मीडिया समूह के आधार पर बना हमारा रिव्यू पढ़ लीजिए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a018c2e4f1c1b6e548bb692","slug":"suzuki-intruder-vs-bajaj-avenger-price-specification-features-comparision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Suzuki Intruder vs Bajaj Avenger: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 150cc \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Bike Review","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","slug":"bike-review"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a07c3c54f1c1bd0408b6153","slug":"new-lambretta-2017-scooter-new-models-comming-soon-to-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e Lambretta \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"5a07f8b34f1c1bda538bc72a","slug":"air-pollution-transport-department-will-seize-four-lakh-diesel-vehicles-in-ncr-and-up-districts","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"5a07eba44f1c1b8d698baddb","slug":"kawasaki-ninja-650-krt-edition-launched-in-india","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 Ninja 650, \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 4.65 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 100 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!