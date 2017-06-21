बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंफेक्शन के चलते ब्रिटेन के प्रिंस फिलिप अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत नाजुक
Wed, 21 Jun 2017
बकिंघम पैलेस
ने कहा है कि प्रिंस फिलिप को एहतियात के तौर पर उपचार के लिए कल रात अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। अस्पताल के डॉक्टर की उनके स्वास्थ्य पर लगातार नजर बनाए हुए हैं।
बता दें कि बढ़ती उम्र और स्वास्थ्य कारणों के चलते 96 वर्षीय प्रिंस फिलिप ब्रिटेन संसद के राज्य उद्घाटन और रॉयल एस्काट के समारोह में शामिल नहीं हो सकेगें। यह फैसला उनकी बढ़ती उम्र को देखते हुए लिया गया है।
ड्यूक ऑफ एडिनबर्ग ने फैसला किया है कि प्रिंस फिलिप को शाही कर्तव्यों से हटना होगा। इससे पहले बकिंघम पैलेस ने घोषणा की ब्रिटेन के प्रिंस फिलिप को रिटायर होने के लिए सभी रॉयल ड्यूटीज से हटना होगा। प्रिंस फिलिप इस साल अगस्त तक ही वह अपनी रॉयल ड्यूटीज का पालन कर सकेंगे। इसके बाद उन्हें रिटायर किया जाएगा। इस संदर्भ में बकिंघम पैलेस ने एक बयान जारी किया था।
