सीरिया के अलेप्पो पर चार साल बाद सेना का कब्जा, लड़ाई में मारे गए लाखों लोग

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 10:13 AM IST
अलेप्पो

सीरिया के अलेप्पो पर चार साल के बाद वहां की सेना का कब्जा हो गया है। महीनों से चले आ रहे सरकार और मिलिशिया के बीच संघर्ष निकासी समझौते के बाद खत्म हो गया है। बताते चलें कि अलेप्पो पर सेना का कब्जा पिछले 6 साल के दौरान सीरिया के विद्रोही आंदोलन के लिए बड़ा झटका है। 
अंग्रेजी अखबार इंडियन बुधवार को ही रेड क्रॉस ने कहा था कि निकासी चरणों के तहत 40 हजार लड़ाकों ने विद्रोहियों के इलाकों को छोड़ दिया। साल 2011 में यहां गृह युद्ध भड़कने के बाद सेना की यह सबसे बड़ी जीत है। इस आंदोलन में अब तक 3 लाख 10 हजार लोग मारे जा चुके हैं। 

विद्रोहियों ने पिछले पाच साल में देश के 5 बड़े शहरों पर कब्जा कर लिया था, जो अब आजाद हो गया है। अलेप्पो, होम्स, हामा, दमास्कस और लताकिया में लोगों को संघर्ष अब एक तरफ से खत्म हो गया है।

 
रूस-ईरानल की भी जीत
﻿