सीरिया के अलेप्पो पर चार साल बाद सेना का कब्जा, लड़ाई में मारे गए लाखों लोग
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 10:13 AM IST
अलेप्पो
सीरिया के अलेप्पो पर चार साल के बाद वहां की सेना का कब्जा हो गया है। महीनों से चले आ रहे सरकार और मिलिशिया के बीच संघर्ष निकासी समझौते के बाद खत्म हो गया है। बताते चलें कि अलेप्पो पर सेना का कब्जा पिछले 6 साल के दौरान सीरिया के विद्रोही आंदोलन के लिए बड़ा झटका है।
अंग्रेजी अखबार इंडियन बुधवार को ही रेड क्रॉस ने कहा था कि निकासी चरणों के तहत 40 हजार लड़ाकों ने विद्रोहियों के इलाकों को छोड़ दिया। साल 2011 में यहां गृह युद्ध भड़कने के बाद सेना की यह सबसे बड़ी जीत है। इस आंदोलन में अब तक 3 लाख 10 हजार लोग मारे जा चुके हैं।
विद्रोहियों ने पिछले पाच साल में देश के 5 बड़े शहरों पर कब्जा कर लिया था, जो अब आजाद हो गया है। अलेप्पो, होम्स, हामा, दमास्कस और लताकिया में लोगों को संघर्ष अब एक तरफ से खत्म हो गया है।
रूस-ईरानल की भी जीत
Syrian & Russian warplanes bomb Aleppo, over 50 civilians reported dead
PC: file photo from www.cnn.com
सीरिया की न्यूज एजेंसी सना ने राष्ट्रपति असद के हवाले से बताया कि अलेप्पो की मुक्ति रूस और ईरान की भी जीत है। दोनों ने विशेष रूप से आतंकवाद से लड़ाई में मदद की।
सीरिया में रेड क्रॉस की प्रवक्ता इंगी सेडकी ने कहा कि बुधवार और गुरुवार की रात को ही निकासी के आखिरी चरण में 4000 लड़ाकों को प्राइवेट कार, वैन के जरिए पूर्वी अलेप्पो से निकाला गया।
