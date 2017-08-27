बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अफगानिस्तान में आत्मघाती हमला, 13 की मौत 22 घायल
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 11:22 PM IST
आत्मघाती हमला
PC: ANI
अफगानिस्तान के दक्षिणी हेलमंड प्रांत के नावा जिले में आत्मघाती हमला हो गया। हमले में 13 लोगों की मौत और 22 अन्य घायल हो गए। हमला एक सैन्य वाहन के पास किया गाय। हालांकि, टोलो समाचार के मुताबिक पहले 2 लोगों की मौत बताई जा रही थी जो बढ़कर अब 13 हो गई है।
वहां के स्थानिय अधिकारियों के मुताबिक नावा जिले के डोपुल इलाके में एक आत्मघाती हमलावर ने एक हथियारबंद वाहन के सामने खुद को बम के हवाले कर दिया। टोलो समाचार ने वहां के गवर्नर उमर झाक के प्रवक्ता का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि विस्फोट में 22 नागरिक और सैन्य कर्मचारी घायल हो गए जबकि दो नागरिकों की मौत हो गई।
हालांकि, इस मामले में तालिबान समेत कोई समूह ने अभी तक हमले की जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली है।
