चीन में 7 देशों के सामने पाकिस्तान ने भारत के लालकिले पर ठोका दावा
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:44 PM IST
लाल किला
PC: PTI
चीन
की राजधानी बीजिंग में संगमरमर के महल और सजावटी तालाब को दिखाने के लिए एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। ये कार्यक्रम शंघाई सहयोग संगठन में शामिल देशों में मौजूद ऐतिहासिक इमारतों की प्रदर्शनी को लेकर किया गया। एससीओ में भारत और
पाकिस्तान
के शामिल होने पर उनका स्वागत भी किया गया। लेकिन इसमें ऑर्गनाइजर्स उस वक्त शर्मशार हो गए, जब यहां पाकिस्तान की फोटो में तिरंगे के साथ भारत का लाल किला दिखाया गया। इसे लाहौर का शालीमार गार्डन बताया गया था। दरअसल, यह गलती समारोह के ऑर्गनाइजर्स की थी। ऑर्गनाइजर्स ने गलती से क लिए माफी भी मांग ली है। एससीओ में चीन, रूस, चार ऐशियाई देश जिनमें कजाकिस्तान, उजबेकिस्तान, किर्गीस्तान और तजाकिस्तान शामिल है, ने इस प्रदर्शनी में भाग लिया।
एससीओ ऑफिशियल्स ने इस गलती पर माफी मांगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वे फोटो क्रॉस चेक करने नाकाम रहे, क्योंकि यह भारत और पाकिस्तान की भागीदारी वाला पहला कार्यक्रम था। बता दें कि पिछले हफ्ते कजाकिस्तान के अस्ताना में हुई एससीओ समिट में भारत और पाकिस्तान को इस एससीओ में परमानेंट मेंबर के तौर पर शामिल किया गया है। राजधानी चीन में हुई इस प्रदर्शनी में ऐतिहासिक किलो के अंदर संगमरमर के महल और सजावटी तालाब को लेकर उनका सुंदरता का विवरण किया गया। वहीं, मुगल सम्राट बाबर का साम्राज्य इस प्रदर्शनी में मुख्य केंद्र रहा जिसका यूरेशियन क्लब के राष्ट्रों ने जोरदार प्रतिनिधित्व किया।
वहीं, भारत ने इस प्रदर्शनी में ताजमहल और आगरा का लालकिला को शामिल किया जिसे भारत ने इन्हें सफेद संगमरमर का एक विशाल मकबरा बताया जिसे 1631 से 1648 के बीच आगरा में मुगल सम्राट शाहजहां के आदेश पर बनवाया गया था। वहीं, कजाकिस्तान ने यशी कस्बे में मौजूद खोजा अहमद यस्वी की समाधि को प्रदशित किया जो कि तैमूरलंग के समय 1389 से 1405 की बीच बनाई गई थी। वहीं, पाकिस्तान ने इस प्रदर्शनी में मोहनजोदड़ो के खंडहरों की तस्वीर पेश की।
