आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

चीन में 7 देशों के सामने पाकिस्तान ने भारत के लालकिले पर ठोका दावा

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद कुमार

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:44 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
sco conduct a exibihition pakistan boast his history red fort

लाल किलाPC: PTI

चीन की राजधानी बीजिंग में संगमरमर के महल और सजावटी तालाब को दिखाने के लिए एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। ये कार्यक्रम शंघाई सहयोग संगठन में शामिल देशों में मौजूद ऐतिहासिक इमारतों की प्रदर्शनी को लेकर किया गया। एससीओ में भारत और पाकिस्तान के शामिल होने पर उनका स्वागत भी किया गया। लेकिन इसमें ऑर्गनाइजर्स उस वक्त शर्मशार हो गए, जब यहां पाकिस्तान की फोटो में तिरंगे के साथ भारत का लाल किला दिखाया गया। इसे लाहौर का शालीमार गार्डन बताया गया था। दरअसल, यह गलती समारोह के ऑर्गनाइजर्स की थी। ऑर्गनाइजर्स ने गलती से क लिए माफी भी मांग ली है। एससीओ में चीन, रूस, चार ऐशियाई देश जिनमें कजाकिस्तान, उजबेकिस्तान, किर्गीस्तान और तजाकिस्तान शामिल है, ने इस प्रदर्शनी में भाग लिया।
एससीओ ऑफिशियल्स ने इस गलती पर माफी मांगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वे फोटो क्रॉस चेक करने नाकाम रहे, क्योंकि यह भारत और पाकिस्तान की भागीदारी वाला पहला कार्यक्रम था। बता दें कि पिछले हफ्ते कजाकिस्तान के अस्ताना में हुई एससीओ समिट में भारत और पाकिस्तान को इस एससीओ में परमानेंट मेंबर के तौर पर शामिल किया गया है। राजधानी चीन में हुई इस प्रदर्शनी में ऐतिहासिक किलो के अंदर संगमरमर के महल और सजावटी तालाब को लेकर उनका सुंदरता का विवरण किया गया। वहीं, मुगल सम्राट बाबर का साम्राज्य इस प्रदर्शनी में मुख्य केंद्र रहा जिसका यूरेशियन क्लब के राष्ट्रों ने जोरदार प्रतिनिधित्व किया।

वहीं, भारत ने इस प्रदर्शनी में ताजमहल और आगरा का लालकिला को शामिल किया जिसे भारत ने इन्हें सफेद संगमरमर का एक विशाल मकबरा बताया जिसे 1631 से 1648 के बीच आगरा में मुगल सम्राट शाहजहां के आदेश पर बनवाया गया था। वहीं, कजाकिस्तान ने यशी कस्बे में मौजूद खोजा अहमद यस्वी की समाधि को प्रदशित किया जो कि तैमूरलंग के समय 1389 से 1405 की बीच बनाई गई थी। वहीं, पाकिस्तान ने इस प्रदर्शनी में मोहनजोदड़ो के खंडहरों की तस्वीर पेश की। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sco china beijing exibihition More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

NEET Result 2017 : आज जारी होगी Answer Key, यहां देंखे

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
NEET Result 2017 today declare the answer key, check here

धोखेबाज पति और रेप की कोशिश, हत्या के बाद सामने आए कृतिका की जिंदगी के राज

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder case police probe into former husband role in murder

विदुर नीति के अनुसार ये 5 काम करते है आपकी उम्र को कम

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
these 5 works reduce your age according to vidur neeti

कृतिका के पति पर शक, मर्डर से पहले हुई थी रेप की कोशिश!

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Kritika Chaudhary murder case Police suspect sexual assault, detain her friend and watchman

हथेली पर ऐसी जीवन रेखाएं देती हैं कई अशुभ संकेत

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
what does your life line say about you

जबर ख़बर

अपनी अकूत दौलत की बदौलत चार मुल्कों के प्रतिबंधों को ठेंगा दिखाने में जुटा कतर
Read More

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

Most Read

खूंखार आतंकी संगठन ISIS का सरगना बगदादी मारा गया!

Syrian state television report, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in air strike in Syria
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सिगरेट पीने को लेकर कोर्ट ने जारी किया टाइम टेबल

judge gives couple strict timetable for smoking
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

SCO समिट: आतंकवाद पर PM मोदी के निशाने पर रहा पाक, शरीफ ने सुनाया दुखड़ा

PM modi says SCO summit will play effective role against terrorism in khazastan   
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

सऊदी ने जारी की 'टेरर लिस्ट', बोला- कतर के हैं आतंकियों से रिश्ते

Saudi Arab issues a list of terrorism and blamed it linked to Qatar 
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

सऊदी को ISIS की धमकी, कहा- ईरान के बाद अब तुम्हारी बारी 

ISIS Video Threatens Attacks In Saudi Arabia
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

ईराक की राजधानी बगदाद में आत्मघाती हमला, 20 लोगों की मौत

suicide bomber kills eleven at the market of Iraq's capital Baghdad
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी