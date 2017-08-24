बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारतीयों को मुश्किल में डाल सकती है सऊदी अरब की नई जॉब स्कीम
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 09:03 AM IST
जॉब/प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
सऊदी अरब
ने अपनी निताकत योजना यानी न्यू
जॉब
पॉलिसी में संशोधन किया है जो भविष्य के लिहाज से
भारतीय
प्रवासियों के लिए अच्छी नहीं है। सीधे शब्दों में कहा जाए तो सऊदी अरब की नई जॉब स्कीम भारतीयों को मुश्किल में डालने वाली है।
प्रवासी कर्मचारियों के लिए नए वीजा का आवेदन
सऊदी अरब के श्रम मंत्रायल की नई निताकत योजना के मुताबिक सितंबर 2017 से हाई ग्रेड्स वाले संगठन जिनकी संख्या केवल मुठ्ठीभर है, सऊदी अरब के स्थानीय लोगों की संख्या और दूसरे मापदंडों के आधार पर प्रवासी कर्मचारियों के लिए नए वीजा का आवेदन करने में सक्षम होंगे।
लोकसभा में सरकार द्वारा दिए गए एक जवाब के मुताबिक साल 2016 में सऊदी अरब में करीब 25 लाख भारतीय काम करते थे, लेकिन उसके बाद से प्रवासियों की संख्या धीरे-धीरे घटती जा रही है।
2016 में केवल 1.65 लोगों को इमिग्रेशन क्लीयरेंस
साल 2016 में केवल 1.65 लोगों को सऊदी अरब के लिए इमिग्रेशन क्लीयरेंस दी गई जोकि साल 2015 की तुलना में 46% कम थी। इनमें उत्तर प्रदेश से सबसे अधिक लोगों को इमिग्रेशन की मंजूरी दी गई। जबकि पश्चिम बंगाल, बिहार और केरला इस मामले में क्रमश: दूसरे, तीसरे और चौथे स्थान पर रहें।
आपको बता दें कि सऊदी की संशोधित निताकत योजना यानी नई जॉब स्कीम का उद्देश्य अधिक से अधिक सऊदी अरब के स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराना है। इस स्कीम के मुताबिक केवल 'प्लेटिनम' और 'हाई ग्रीन' कैटेगरी की कंपनियां ही नए ब्लॉक वीजा के लिए पात्र होंगी।
