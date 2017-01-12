आपका शहर Close

'उत्तर कोरिया के पास 10 परमाणु बम बनाने के लिए प्लूटोनियम मौजूद'

एजेंसी/ सोल

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 03:33 AM IST
North Korea has plutonium for 10 nuclear bombs

फाइल फोटोPC: getty images

दक्षिण कोरिया ने बुधवार को कहा कि उत्तर कोरिया के पास 10 परमाणु बम बनाने के लिए पर्याप्त मात्रा में प्लूटोनियम मौजूद है। दक्षिण अफ्रीका का यह बयान उत्तर कोरियाई नेता किम जोंग उन के उस बयान के एक हफ्ते बाद है, जिसमें उन ने कहा था कि उनका देश एक अंतरमहाद्वीपीय बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल के परीक्षण के करीब है। 
खबर है कि अब तक पांच परमाणु परीक्षण और कई मिसाइल प्रक्षेपण कर चुका उत्तर कोरिया वर्ष 2017 में अमेरिका को  निशाना बनाने में सक्षम एक हथियार प्रणाली विकसित कर अपनी परमाणु क्षमता बनाने की योजना बना रहा है। 

विश्लेषक में इस बात से मतभेद है कि प्योंगयांग अपनी परमाणु महत्वाकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के कितने करीब है लेकिन सभी इस बात पर एकमत हैं कि दिसंबर 2011 में पिता किम जोंग द्वितीय के निधन के बाद किम के सत्ता में आने से अब तक इसमें भारी बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। 

सोल रक्षा मंत्रालय का कहना है कि उत्तर कोरिया के पास वर्ष 2016 की समाप्ति तक परमाणु हथियार बनाने वाला 50 किलोग्राम प्लूटोनियम मौजूद था, जिससे 10 बड़े परमाणु हथियार बनाए जा सकते हैं। यह पिछले आठ वर्षों की तुलना में 40 किलोग्राम अधिक है। 
