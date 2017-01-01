बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तुर्की: नाइट क्लब पर आतंकी हमला, 39 की मौत
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 12:59 PM IST
नए साल के जश्न के बीच तुर्की के इस्तांबुल से बुरी खबर सामने आ रही है। इस्तांबुल में एक नाइट क्लब पर आतंकी हमला हुआ है। हमले में अब तक 39 लोगों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। कई लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है।
खबरों के मुताबिक सांता क्लॉज की ड्रेस पहने कुछ आतंकी नाइट क्लब में घुस आए और अंधाधुंध फायरिंग करने लगे। जिससे वहां पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। तुर्की के आंतरिक मामलों के मंत्री ने बताया है कि मृतकों की संख्या 39 हो गई है। मरने वालों में 16 विदेशी भी शामिल हैं। 40 से अधिक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। नाइट क्लब में लोग नए साल का जश्न मना रहे थे।
