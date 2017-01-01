आपका शहर Close

तुर्की: नाइट क्लब पर आतंकी हमला, 39 की मौत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 12:59 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Istanbul's governor says at least 35 killed in terror attack at nightclub
नए साल के जश्न के बीच तुर्की के इस्तांबुल से बुरी खबर सामने आ रही है। इस्तांबुल में एक नाइट क्लब पर आतंकी हमला हुआ है। हमले में अब तक 39 लोगों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। कई लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है।
खबरों के मुताबिक सांता क्लॉज की ड्रेस पहने कुछ आतंकी नाइट क्लब में घुस आए और अंधाधुंध फायरिंग करने लगे। जिससे वहां पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। तुर्की के आंतरिक मामलों के मंत्री ने बताया है कि मृतकों की संख्या 39 हो गई है। मरने वालों में 16 विदेशी भी शामिल हैं। 40 से अधिक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। नाइट क्लब में लोग नए साल का जश्न मना रहे थे। 


Most Read

{"_id":"58683a8b4f1c1b425ceed8cd","slug":"will-have-to-leave-the-indian-citizenship-if-married-in-nepal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

नेपाल में विवाह किया तो छोड़नी होगी भारतीय नागरिकता

will have to leave the Indian citizenship if married in nepal
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
तुर्की: नाइट क्लब पर आतंकी हमला, 39 की मौत

Istanbul's governor says at least 35 killed in terror attack at nightclub
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5867959b4f1c1b425ceed113","slug":"new-zealand-celebrates-2017-with-spectacular-fireworks-display","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0940\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0917\u093e\u091c, \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u093f\u0936\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 2017 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

न्यूजीलैंड में नए साल का आगाज, शानदार आतिशबाजी के साथ 2017 का स्वागत

New Zealand celebrates 2017 with spectacular fireworks display
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5864459a4f1c1b445ceebb35","slug":"afghanistan-woman-beheaded-for-going-out-in-city-without-her-husband","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u0908, \u0924\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

पति के बिना अकेले बाजार गई, तो सिर कलम कर दिया 

Afghanistan: Woman beheaded  'for going out in city without her husband'
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5862eb124f1c1b425ceeae7d","slug":"romanian-president-rejects-nomination-of-a-muslim-woman-for-pm","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

रोमानिया के राष्ट्रपति ने मुस्लिम महिला को प्रधानमंत्री बनाने से किया इनकार

Romanian president rejects nomination of a Muslim woman for PM
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586788f44f1c1b741aeeeb96","slug":"baghdad-28-people-killed-in-two-blasts","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0926: \u0926\u094b \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 28 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

बगदाद: दो धमाकों में 28 लोगों की मौत

Baghdad: 28 people killed in two blasts
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
﻿