Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

मैक्सिको के बाद क्यूबा में इरमा का कहर, तूफान से 56 लाख लोग प्रभावित

बीबीसी, हिंदी

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 03:01 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Hurricane Irma havoc in Cuba after Mexico, 56 million of people affected

इरमा तूफान

कैरिबियाई द्वीपों में तबाही मचाने के बाद चक्रवाती तूफान इरमा क्यूबा पहुंच गया है। पांचवीं कैटेगरी का यह तूफान उत्तर पूर्वी तट में कैमेगुए द्वीपसमूह से टकराया। इरमा तूफान का रास्ता बदल जाने से बहामास का बड़ा हिस्सा इसकी चपेट में आने से बच गया। फ्लोरिडा में इस तूफान के कारण 56 लाख लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं। 
अमेरिका की लगभग 25 प्रतिशत आबादी को सुरक्षित स्थान में चले जाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। कैरिबियाई द्वीप में अभी तक 20 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है। पिछले कुछ घंटो में ज्यादा शक्तिशाली हुआ इरमा तूफान शुक्रवार देर रात कैमेगुए द्वीपसमूह के तटों से टकराया, इसकी वजह से आसपास के शहर और गांव प्रभावित हुए हैं। पिछले कई दशकों में पहली बार पांचवी कैटेगरी का कोई तूफान क्यूबा के तटों तक से टकराया है।

पढ़ेंः-हजार बमों की ताकत वाले चक्रवातीय तूफान इरमा से 10 लोगों की मौत

अमेरिका की राष्ट्रीय मौसम सेवा के अनुसार इरमा तूफान की सर्वाधिक गति 257 किमी/घंटा मापी गई है। फिलहाल कैमेगुए के अलावा कीगो डे अविला, सैन्कटी स्प्रिटस, विला क्लारा और मटेनजस इलाकों में भी तूफान की चेतावनी जारी की गई है।

पढ़ेंः-हार्वे के बाद ‘इरमा’ तूफान मचा रहा अमेरिका में तबाही!

हवाना में मौजूद बीबीसी संवाददाता विल ग्रांट ने बताया कि कुछ इलाक़ों में बिजली चली गई है और कई दूर-दराज के इलाकों में संपर्क करने में बहुत मश्किलें आ रही हैं। स्थानीय निवासी निचले स्थानों को छोड़कर ऊंची जगहों पर पहुंच चुके हैं। लगभग 50,000 पर्यटक क्यूबा से बाहर चले गए हैं।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

maxico irma storm irma in cuba million of people affected More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

कहीं आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ये गलतियां जिसकी वजह से निकल रहे हैं पिंपल्स

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these things are responsible for your pimples

कई दिनों से ब्लॉक था टॉयलेट, 5 साल के बच्चे ने ढूंढ़ निकाली वजह

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Three foot python removed from blocked toilet

फिल्मी सितारों में इस रंग का है ट्रेंड, जरा एक बार तो डालिए नजर

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actress flaunt in white dress take a fresh look

खराब मूड को पलभर में ठीक कर देंगी ये मेंटल ट्रिक्स

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these things to convert your bad day into good day

खून के सैंपल से कपड़े डिजाइन करती है यह फैशन डिजाइनर

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Poppy Nash is fashion designer who makes cloth with blood

जबर ख़बर

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा
Read More

नया कानून

फ्लाइट और एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, लग सकता है लाइफटाइम बैन

Those who ruckus at the airport can be punished for two years' imprisonment

Most Read

नॉर्थ कोरिया के न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान, आबे ने कहा- अब बर्दाश्त नहीं

north korea claims tested hydrogen bomb, complete success
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

आखिर म्यांमार छोड़कर बांग्लादेश क्यों भाग रहे हैं हिंदू?

Why are Hindus migrating from Myanmar to Bangladesh
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

दुश्मन देशों को दहलाने के लिए नॉर्थ कोरिया ने बनाया 'खतरनाक हाइड्रोजन बम'

North Korea develope advanced hydrogen bomb for intercontinental ballistic missile
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

नेपाल में सीमेंट फैक्ट्री लगा रहा चीन, 2018 से उत्पादन होगा शुरु

Chinese Cement factory starts production in Nepal
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

धमकाना बंद करे चीन, सेना की ताकत से नहीं बदलेगा डोकलाम का सच: जापान

japan support india on doklam, says no one should try to change status quo by force
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +

म्यांमार में भीषण आतंकी हमले में 32 लोगों की मौत, 24 पुलिस पोस्ट तबाह

32 dead in myanmar Terrorist attack, 24 Police Posts Destroyed
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
revolutionary poet pash poems best of pash pash ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - कवि पाश की 5 कविताएं जो पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

best five Braj language poems of Bharatendu Harishchandra
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल: भारतेंदु हरिश्चंद्र की पांच लोकप्रिय ब्रज भाषी कवितायें

Serenity
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारे पाठक अशोक विज ने बयां की, पुरसुकून रात

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

Your Story has been saved!