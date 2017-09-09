बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मैक्सिको के बाद क्यूबा में इरमा का कहर, तूफान से 56 लाख लोग प्रभावित
{"_id":"59b3b4db4f1c1be87f8b53db","slug":"hurricane-irma-havoc-in-cuba-after-mexico-56-million-of-people-affected","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0915\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0930\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 56 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 03:01 PM IST
इरमा तूफान
कैरिबियाई द्वीपों में तबाही मचाने के बाद चक्रवाती तूफान इरमा क्यूबा पहुंच गया है। पांचवीं कैटेगरी का यह तूफान उत्तर पूर्वी तट में कैमेगुए द्वीपसमूह से टकराया। इरमा तूफान का रास्ता बदल जाने से बहामास का बड़ा हिस्सा इसकी चपेट में आने से बच गया। फ्लोरिडा में इस तूफान के कारण 56 लाख लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं।
अमेरिका की लगभग 25 प्रतिशत आबादी को सुरक्षित स्थान में चले जाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। कैरिबियाई द्वीप में अभी तक 20 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है। पिछले कुछ घंटो में ज्यादा शक्तिशाली हुआ इरमा तूफान शुक्रवार देर रात कैमेगुए द्वीपसमूह के तटों से टकराया, इसकी वजह से आसपास के शहर और गांव प्रभावित हुए हैं। पिछले कई दशकों में पहली बार पांचवी कैटेगरी का कोई तूफान क्यूबा के तटों तक से टकराया है।
पढ़ेंः-
हजार बमों की ताकत वाले चक्रवातीय तूफान इरमा से 10 लोगों की मौत
अमेरिका की राष्ट्रीय मौसम सेवा के अनुसार इरमा तूफान की सर्वाधिक गति 257 किमी/घंटा मापी गई है। फिलहाल कैमेगुए के अलावा कीगो डे अविला, सैन्कटी स्प्रिटस, विला क्लारा और मटेनजस इलाकों में भी तूफान की चेतावनी जारी की गई है।
पढ़ेंः-
हार्वे के बाद ‘इरमा’ तूफान मचा रहा अमेरिका में तबाही!
हवाना में मौजूद बीबीसी संवाददाता विल ग्रांट ने बताया कि कुछ इलाक़ों में बिजली चली गई है और कई दूर-दराज के इलाकों में संपर्क करने में बहुत मश्किलें आ रही हैं। स्थानीय निवासी निचले स्थानों को छोड़कर ऊंची जगहों पर पहुंच चुके हैं। लगभग 50,000 पर्यटक क्यूबा से बाहर चले गए हैं।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59b3bb724f1c1be47f8b56a5","slug":"these-things-are-responsible-for-your-pimples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59b3aa884f1c1bf37f8b54ce","slug":"three-foot-python-removed-from-blocked-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f, 5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u093c \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"59b39ce84f1c1bf07f8b5597","slug":"bollywood-actress-flaunt-in-white-dress-take-a-fresh-look","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u091c\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59b38d104f1c1bf07f8b554e","slug":"try-these-things-to-convert-your-bad-day-into-good-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092e\u0942\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0932 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59b38ee64f1c1bee7f8b53b0","slug":"poppy-nash-is-fashion-designer-who-makes-cloth-with-blood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59abae144f1c1bee278b4d3b","slug":"north-korea-claims-tested-hydrogen-bomb-complete-success","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 6\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928, PM \u0906\u092c\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59aabb3e4f1c1b02278b4d79","slug":"why-are-hindus-migrating-from-myanmar-to-bangladesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942?","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59ab75fb4f1c1b49738b4d66","slug":"north-korea-develope-advanced-hydrogen-bomb-for-intercontinental-ballistic-missile","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0928 \u092c\u092e'","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59ac39054f1c1b0e278b500b","slug":"chinese-cement-factory-starts-production-in-nepal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928, 2018 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0926\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"599656a44f1c1be5338b473f","slug":"japan-support-india-on-doklam-says-no-one-should-try-to-change-status-quo-by-force","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0921\u094b\u0915\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a: \u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599ffccd4f1c1b447e8b465b","slug":"32-dead-in-myanmar-terrorist-attack-24-police-posts-destroyed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 32 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 24 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!