हाथ मिलाने की अनूठी परंपरा के दौरान कंफ्यूज हुए ट्रंप, तस्वीरें वायरल
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:22 PM IST
फिलीपींस के मनीला में
आसियान
शिखर सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने पहुंचे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
सोमवार को हाथ मिलाने की एक अनूठी परंपरा के दौरान कंफ्यूज हो गए। दरअसल इस सम्मेलन में शामिल हुए देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्षों को एक सामूहिक तस्वीर लेनी थी।
इस तस्वीर के लिए उन्हें क्रॉस हैंड के साथ हाथ मिलाना था। इसी बीच डोनाल्ड ट्रंप यह भूल गए कि उन्हें किस तरह से हाथ मिलाना है। ऐसे में ट्रंप ने अपने दाहिने हाथ के साथ बाहिना भी वियतनाम के प्रधानमंत्री गुयेन जुआन फुक को पकड़ा बैठे।
पढ़ें-
ASEAN समिट में शामिल होने के बाद राइस रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट पहुंचे PM, चलाया फावड़ा
जबकि उन्हें अपना दाहिना हाथ अपने बांय में खड़े
फिलीपींस
के राष्ट्रपति रोड्रिगो दुतेर्ते को पकड़ाना था। हालांकि ट्रंप जल्द ही यह माजरा भांप गए और अपनी गलती सुधार दी। इस बीच उनकी कई तस्वीरें खींच ली गईं, जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं।
