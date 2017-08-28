Download App
ISIS के बम धमाके से दहला बगदाद, अब तक 12 लोगों की मौत

ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 05:35 PM IST
car bomb blast in Baghdad market, kills 12 people

Symbolic photo

बगदाद में सोमवार सुबह व्यस्त बाजार में एक कार बम धमाके में 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इराकी अधिकारियों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बगदाद के जमीला में होलसेल मार्केट में यह धमाका हुआ, इसमें तकरीबन 28 लोग बुरी तरह घायल हो गए। 
पुलिस ने कहा कि मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। जैसे ही बाजार में धमाका हुआ वैसे ही लोग जान बचाने के लिए भागने लगे। हमले में घायल 3 बच्चों के पिता हुसैन कदीम ने बताया कि यह हमला बताता है कि हमारी सुरक्षा में कितनी खामियां हैं और स्थिति कितनी बेकाबू है। उन्होंने कहा कि, उन्हें डर है कि ऐसे हमले दोबारा फिर होंगे। 

इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी इस्लामिक स्टेट ने ऑनलाइन स्टेटमेंट के जरिए ली है। हालांकि ये स्टेटमेंट IS के मीडिया हैंड अमाक न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक मिला है। बाकी मीडिया रिपोर्टस ने इसे प्रमाणित नहीं किया है। 
Your Story has been saved!