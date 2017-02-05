आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

इंडोनेशिया की नाव दुर्घटना में नौ लोग डूबे

एजेंसी/ जकार्ता

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 03:16 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
At least nine killed in Indonesia boat accident

21 लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला गयाPC: AFP

पूर्वी इंडोनेशिया में शुक्रवार को मछली पकड़ने वाली एक नाव के डूब जाने से कम से कम नौ लोगों के मरने की आशंका है। अधिकारिक सूत्रों ने शनिवार को बताया कि यह नाव दक्षिणी सुलावेसी के ताकालार लीमा नदी से तानाह केके प्रायद्वीप जा रही थी और यह शुक्रवार दोपहर में डूब गई। नाव में 30 लोग सवार थे। उन्होंने बताया कि बचाव दल के सदस्यों ने 21 लोगों को सुरक्षित बचा लिया है, जबकि लापता लोगों की तलाश की जा रही है।
परिवहन मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने लोल्लन पनजैतन ने बताया कि अभी तक दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है। उन्होंने बताया कि मछली पकड़ने वाली यह नाव आधिकारिक बंदरगाह से नहीं, बल्कि किसी अज्ञात स्थान से रवाना हुई थी। उन्होंने कहा कि उस नाव के पास यात्रा पर जाने की वैध अनुमति भी नहीं थी।

उल्लेखनीय है कि इंडोनेशिया के द्वीपसमूह में 17,000 से ज्यादा प्रायद्वीप हैं और लगभग सभी द्वीप यात्रा के लिए नाव पर निर्भर हैं, लेकिन नाव यातायात के लिए सुरक्षा मानकों की कमी के कारण अक्सर यहां नाव डूबने की दुर्घटनायें होती रहती हैं। जनवरी में राजधानी जकार्ता से करीब 200 लोगों को लेकर जा रही नाव में तिदुंग प्रायद्वीप के पास आग लग गई थी, जिसमें 20 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

indonesia boat accident boat accident indonesia

स्पॉटलाइट

आलिया ने किया खुलासा, कहा- 'सेट पर नशे में धुत रहते थे वरुण'

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
alia bhatt said that varun dhawan was drunked in shooting set

एक शख्स जिसने अपने शरीर को बना दिया विज्ञापन बोर्ड

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
one man who becomes bill board

फेसबुक ने अपने जन्मदिन पर दिया यूजर्स को खास तोहफा

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Today is facebook's birthday, know something special

ZTE ने लॉन्च किया पावरफुल बैटरी वाला ब्लेड ए2 प्लस स्मार्टफोन, रैम भी है दमदार

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
zte launches blade a2 plus

क्रेडिट कार्ड के इस्तेमाल से पहले जान लें ये बातें, आएंगी काम

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
handy Credit Card tips before you get your plastic mate

जबर ख़बर

...व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर दिव्यांग बिजू ने बनायाकार ड्राइविंग सिस्टम, हौंसला बढ़ायेगी उनकी ये कहानी

Read More

महासंग्राम 2017

#PunjabPolls: पंजाब में 75 प्रतिशत मतदान, ईवीएम में बंद हुई उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत

punjab polls, punjab election, voting for punjab assembly election 2017

Most Read

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को सख्त जवाब दें यूरोपीय देश: फ्रांस्वा ओलांद

Francois Hollande says European countries took strict decision against trump
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एक प्रिंस जिसने कराई बाजों को प्लेन की सैर

Saudi prince booked flight seats for eagles
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ईरान ने अमेरिकी पहलवानों की ईरान यात्रा पर रोक लगाई

Iran bans on travel to American wrestlers in Iran
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

कनाडाः मस्जिद में नमाज के दौरान फायरिंग में 5 की मौत

Five dead in shooting at mosque in Quebec
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ईरान ने मिसाइल परीक्षण की पुष्टि की, कहा-परमाणु करार का उल्लंघन नहीं

Iran confirmed missile test
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

203 बच्चे पैदा करने वाले मौलवी की मौत

Nigerian man with 130 wives dies aged 93
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top