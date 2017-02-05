बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंडोनेशिया की नाव दुर्घटना में नौ लोग डूबे
{"_id":"58964b8d4f1c1b3d63e8031b","slug":"at-least-nine-killed-in-indonesia-boat-accident","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0928\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 03:16 AM IST
21 लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला गया
PC: AFP
पूर्वी इंडोनेशिया में शुक्रवार को मछली पकड़ने वाली एक नाव के डूब जाने से कम से कम नौ लोगों के मरने की आशंका है। अधिकारिक सूत्रों ने शनिवार को बताया कि यह नाव दक्षिणी सुलावेसी के ताकालार लीमा नदी से तानाह केके प्रायद्वीप जा रही थी और यह शुक्रवार दोपहर में डूब गई। नाव में 30 लोग सवार थे। उन्होंने बताया कि बचाव दल के सदस्यों ने 21 लोगों को सुरक्षित बचा लिया है, जबकि लापता लोगों की तलाश की जा रही है।
परिवहन मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने लोल्लन पनजैतन ने बताया कि अभी तक दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है। उन्होंने बताया कि मछली पकड़ने वाली यह नाव आधिकारिक बंदरगाह से नहीं, बल्कि किसी अज्ञात स्थान से रवाना हुई थी। उन्होंने कहा कि उस नाव के पास यात्रा पर जाने की वैध अनुमति भी नहीं थी।
उल्लेखनीय है कि इंडोनेशिया के द्वीपसमूह में 17,000 से ज्यादा प्रायद्वीप हैं और लगभग सभी द्वीप यात्रा के लिए नाव पर निर्भर हैं, लेकिन नाव यातायात के लिए सुरक्षा मानकों की कमी के कारण अक्सर यहां नाव डूबने की दुर्घटनायें होती रहती हैं। जनवरी में राजधानी जकार्ता से करीब 200 लोगों को लेकर जा रही नाव में तिदुंग प्रायद्वीप के पास आग लग गई थी, जिसमें 20 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58959f744f1c1bc64fe8180a","slug":"alia-bhatt-said-that-varun-dhawan-was-drunked-in-shooting-set","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923' ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5895e5614f1c1b5d21e80ef6","slug":"one-man-who-becomes-bill-board","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u092a\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"589576c34f1c1b2f3de8515e","slug":"today-is-facebook-s-birthday-know-something-special","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58956f044f1c1bf340e81b2a","slug":"zte-launches-blade-a2-plus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ZTE \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u092b\u0941\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0921 \u090f2 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0930\u0948\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"58959cfa4f1c1b953fe81c74","slug":"handy-credit-card-tips-before-you-get-your-plastic-mate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"588d28264f1c1b1335cf3be2","slug":"francois-hollande-says-european-countries-took-strict-decision-against-trump","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936: \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"589084454f1c1b2f3de81c47","slug":"saudi-prince-booked-flight-seats-for-eagles","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"58949bb64f1c1b5d21e800f7","slug":"iran-bans-on-travel-to-american-wrestlers-in-iran","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"588eb98e4f1c1b8a17e80534","slug":"five-dead-in-shooting-at-mosque-in-quebec","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u093e\u0921\u093e\u0903 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 5 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5892686f4f1c1b5a42e80969","slug":"iran-confirmed-missile-test","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0915\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0902\u0918\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"589059d04f1c1b313de81a7f","slug":"nigerian-man-with-130-wives-dies-aged-93","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"203 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0932\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top