बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाक पर ट्रंप की नजरें टेढ़ी, अमेरिका की आतंकियों पर ड्रोन हमले की तैयारी!
{"_id":"5948c62b4f1c1b01708b490a","slug":"america-may-expand-drone-strike-to-pakistan-curb-on-terrorism","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0928 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940!","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:05 PM IST
ट्रंप प्रशासन पाक में सक्रिय आतंकवादी संगठनों का खात्मा करने के लिए कड़ा रुख अपनाने को तैयार है।
PC: www.state.com
ट्रंप सरकार
अफगानिस्तान मामले को लेकर पाक के खिलाफ सख्ती से पेश आने के मूड में दिखाई दे रही है। आधिकारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक, ट्रंप प्रशासन पाक में सक्रिय
आतंकवादी
संगठनों का खात्मा करने के लिए कड़ा रुख अपनाने को तैयार है। इसके चलते पाकिस्तान को सहायता देने पर रोक लगाने को लेकर चर्चा हो रही है। इस बात से गैर-नाटो सदस्य
पाकिस्तान
के लिए चिंता के आसार बढ़ गए हैं।
बता दें कि अमेरिका पाक के खिलाफ कड़ा रवैया अपनाते इस बात पर चर्चा कर रहा है जिनमें ड्रोन्स हमले बढ़ाना, पाकिस्तान को दी जा रही आर्थिक फंडिंग को रोकना और एक सहयोगी देश के तौर पर इस्लामाबाद को दिए गए दर्जे को घटाने जैसे उपाय शामिल हैं।
वहीं, नाम न बताने की शर्त पर एक अमेरिकी अधिकारियों ने रॉयटर्स को के ये जानकारी मुहैया कराई है। हालांकि कुछ अधिकारी ऐसे भी हैं, जो अमेरिका के इन प्रयासों की सफलता को लेकर बहुत उत्साहित नहीं है। उनका कहना है कि पाकिस्तान अपने यहां सक्रिय आतंकवादी संगठनों को मदद देना बंद करे, इसके लिए अमेरिका पहले भी बहुत कोशिश कर चुका है लेकिन इन प्रयासों का कोई खास नतीजा नहीं निकला।
इसके अलावा पाकिस्तान के धुर-विरोधी भारत के साथ अमेरिका के रिश्ते पहले की तुलना में और मजबूत हो रहे हैं, ऐसे में अमेरिका की ये ताजा कोशिशें कितनी कामयाब होंगी, इसपर संदेह है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5948d4474f1c1bf9788b4579","slug":"if-high-blood-pressure-troubles-you-then-do-this-easy-yoga-to-get-rid-of-this-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u0928, \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5948d1764f1c1b105c8b47e1","slug":"like-all-parents-sridevi-would-be-happier-to-see-jhanvi-married-than-act-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948beb44f1c1bc6248b4975","slug":"know-how-salty-water-enhances-the-beauty-of-your-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u092c\u0942 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5948c01b4f1c1b35498b4a02","slug":"suhana-khan-dress-costs-more-than-deepika-padukone-100-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948b4664f1c1bc6248b48e1","slug":"jharkhand-jac-12th-arts-results-2017-will-be-declared-today-after-3pm-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : \u0906\u091c 3 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593e042a4f1c1ba95d9bf36d","slug":"syrian-state-television-report-isis-leader-abu-bakr-al-baghdadi-killed-in-air-strike-in-syria","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928 ISIS \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"593e31804f1c1b0b559beb8f","slug":"judge-gives-couple-strict-timetable-for-smoking","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"593a5e634f1c1b00399c7f10","slug":"pm-modi-says-sco-summit-will-play-effective-role-against-terrorism-in-khazastan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SCO \u0938\u092e\u093f\u091f: \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915, \u0936\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59379eca4f1c1b901c9c915f","slug":"according-to-state-media-shooting-reported-inside-iran-parliament","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930 ISIS \u0915\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, 7 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5934d6f64f1c1bfb6ebde251","slug":"for-protesting-their-nations-from-terrorism-bahrain-and-saudi-cut-ties-with-qatar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0924\u0930 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u0935\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"592e47504f1c1bfb6ebda924","slug":"blast-in-kabul-near-indian-embassy-some-damage-to-window","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092b\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928, \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0927\u0941\u0906\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0906\u0902, 80 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 350 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top