Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

अमेरिका ने अफगानिस्तान में मचाई तबाही, हवाई हमले में 13 की मौत

एजेंसी/ वाशिंगटन

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 09:43 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Air strikes on Afghanistan by America, 13 killed

डोनाल्ड ट्रंपPC: REUTERS

पूर्वी अफगानिस्तान में तालिबानी लड़ाकों पर अमेरिकी हमले में एक ही परिवार के 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 15 अन्य घायल हो गए। अफगानिस्तान के अधिकारियों ने बृहस्पतिवार को यह जानकारी दी। अफगानिस्तान स्थित अमेरिकी सेना के अधिकारी ने कहा कि इस मामले की जांच शुरू की जा चुकी है। 
पढ़ें: ट्रंप ने कड़ी शर्त के साथ पाक को दिए 255 मिलियन डॉलर, कहा- आतंकवाद को खत्म करो

गौरतलब है कि इस घटना के कुछ दिन पहले ही पश्चिमी प्रांत में अफगानिस्तान की सेना की ओर से तालिबानियों को निशाना बनाने के लिए किए गए हमले में भी 13 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। अमेरिकी रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बताया कि राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की नीति के अनुसार अफगानिस्तान में लगभग 11000 सैनिक तैनात हैं। 

पढ़ें: अमेरिका ने मिसाइल को मार गिराने का किया परीक्षण, उ.कोरिया को सिखाना है सबक

पेंटागन के मुख्य प्रवक्ता डी डब्लू व्हाइट ने कहा कि यह घोषणा रक्षा मंत्री जिम मैटिस द्वारा निर्धारित नई पारदर्शी लेखा प्रक्रिया का हिस्सा है। उन्होंने कहा कि ओबामा प्रशासन ने सीधे तौर पर कभी नहीं बताया था कि उन्होंने अफगानिस्तान में कितने सैनिक भेजे हैं। इसी वजह से इस अभियान की लागत बढ़ गई और सफलता मुश्किल हो गई। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

air strikes america afghanistan

स्पॉटलाइट

शरीर के कालेपन से आप हैं परेशान, ये फल चुटकियों में करेगा दूर

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
try these home remedy to get rid of skin darkness

राम रहीम को ऑफर हुआ था बिग बॉस, रख दी थी ऐसी शर्त मेकर्स ने जोड़ लिए थे हाथ

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
ram rahim offer salman khan show bigg boss season 9

बनना चाहते हैं अच्छा BOSS तो तुरंत अपनाएं ये आदतें

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
want to beome a good boss then follow these five tips

पीरियड्स के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
girls should avoid these five mistakes during periods

सोनम को स्टाइलिश लुक देने के साथ-साथ खुद भी स्टाइल में रहती हैं रिहा कपूर

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Bollywood film producer Rhea kapoor as stylish as sister Sonam Kapoor

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Read

अमेरिका ने अफगानिस्तान में मचाई तबाही, हवाई हमले में 13 की मौत

Air strikes on Afghanistan by America, 13 killed
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बीयर के इस स्वीमिंग पुल में नहाकर आप टल्ली हो जाएंगे!

in beer swiming pool you will become cool
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

म्यांमार में भीषण आतंकी हमले में 32 लोगों की मौत, 24 पुलिस पोस्ट तबाह

32 dead in myanmar Terrorist attack, 24 Police Posts Destroyed
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

किम जोंग ने फिर दी अमेरिका को धमकी, कहा- गुआम के लिए था मिसाइल परीक्षण

Kim Jong warns America, says missile test was for Guam
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अमेरिका के विरोध के बाद उत्तर कोरिया की सीमा पर उड़ा रूसी लड़ाकू विमान

russian bombers fly on Rare mission over Korean Peninsula
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

साउथ अफ्रीका: ...जब 6800 की जगह लड़की को मिले 6.8 करोड़ रुपए

South African student mistakenly receives 6.8 crores fund instead of 6800 rupees
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!