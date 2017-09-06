Download App
म्यांमार में हिंसा के बाद बांग्लादेश भागे 1.25 लाख रोहिंग्या मुसलमान

अमर उजाला, डिजिटल ब्यूरो

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 02:44 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
After myanmar Violence, 1.25 lakh Rohingya Muslims flee to Bangladesh

रोहिंग्या मुसलमान

म्यांमार में हो रहे हमले के बाद तकरीबन एक लाख पच्चीस हजार रोहिंग्या मुसलमान देश छोड़कर बांग्लादेश भाग गए हैं। संयुक्त राष्ट्र की एजेंसी ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है। 25 अगस्त को हिंसा फैलने के बाद से 87,000 शरणार्थी बांग्लादेश पहुंच गए।
पढ़ें:- क्या है रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का विवाद, क्यों अपने मुल्क में ही बेगाने हुए लोग?

बढ़ती जा रही है शरणार्थियों की संख्या
यूएनएचसीआर के प्रवक्ता विवियन टैन ने कहा कि लगातार बांग्लादेश पहुंचने वाले शरणार्थियों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है लेकिन, पिछले 24 घंटे में यह संख्या 36,000 हुई है या नहीं यह कह पाना थोड़ा मुश्किल होगा।

पढ़ें:- रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की​

यह आंकड़ा बेहद ही चौंका देने वाला
टैन ने कहा कि शरणार्थियों की बढ़ती संख्या का यह आंकड़ा बेहद ही चौंका देने वाला है। इनकी संख्या में तेजी से वृद्धि हो रही है। हर रोज हजारों की संख्या में लोेग दलदली सीमा पर आना-जाना कर रहे हैं। कुछ दोनों देशों के मध्य आने वाली नदी पार करने का भी प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

पढ़ें:- म्यांमार हिंसा: आग में घी का काम कर रही हैं सोशल मीडिया की फर्जी तस्वीरें

गौरतलब है कि यह हिंसा 25 अगस्त को शुरू हुई थी जब रोहिंग्या विद्रोहियों ने म्यांमार की पुलिस चौकियों पर हमला किया था।
