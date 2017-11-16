Download App
बलूचिस्तान में पाकिस्तान की बर्बरता, गोलियों से छल्ली 15 शव बरामद

टीम डिजिटल अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 10:56 AM IST
killing of humans is continuous in Baluchistan now fifteen bullet riddled bodies found

ौरPC: hindustan times

पाकिस्तान के अशांत बलूचिस्तान प्रांत के केच जिले में बुधवार को सुरक्षा बलों ने गोलियों से छलनी कम से कम 15 शव बरामद किए। एक सरकारी अधिकारी ने जानकारी साझा करते हुए बताया कि जिले के बुलेडा तहसील के गोरक क्षेत्र में यह शव पाए गए। 
शवों की शिनाख्त व पोस्ट-मार्टम के लिए इन्हें तरबात के जिला मुख्यालय अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। हालांकि, अभी तक यह साफ नहीं हो पाया है कि लोगों की हत्या के पीछे वजह क्या है, लेकिन इसे मानव तश्करी से जुड़ा मामला माना जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि हालांकि अभी यह पता नहीं चल पाया है कि यह लोग मजदूर थे या घुसपैठिए। 

शव बलूचिस्तान लेवी के कर्मचारियों ने बरामद किए हैं। बलूचिस्तान लेवी एक अर्धसैनिक बल है, जो एक कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसी के रूप में इस अशांत प्रांत में तैनात है और कानून व व्यवस्था बनाए रखने की जिम्मेदारी संभालता है। 

बताया जाता है कि पाकिस्तान और साउथ एशियन देशों में मानव तश्करी की वारदातें लगातार बढ़ रही है। साथ ही इन बॉर्डर इलाकों में लोगों की मौत की घटनाएं बढ़ रही हैं।

पढ़ें: बलूचिस्तान की आजादी के नारे पर पाकिस्तान ने ब्रिटिश राजदूत को तलब किया 
