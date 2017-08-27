Download App
kavya kavya

PoK में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने फिर खोला पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मोर्चा

amarujala.com- Presented By: त्रिनाथ त्रिपाठी

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 11:50 AM IST
JKNAP and NSF protest against Pakistan in Gilgit Baltistan and PoK

PoK में प्रदर्शनPC: ANI

जम्मू-कश्मीर नेशनल आवामी पार्टी (JKNAP) और नेशनल स्टूडेंट फेडरेशन (NSF) ने एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। रविवार को रावलकोट में JKNAP और NSF ने गिलगित बाल्टिस्तान और पीओके में लगातार हो रहे मानवाधिकार के उल्लंघन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। बता दें कि पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर में आजादी के लिए लोग लंबे समय से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं।
 


पाकिस्तान से आजादी के लिए PoK में रैली
हाल ही में पीओके की आजादी के लिए जम्मू कश्मीर नेशनल स्टूडेंट फेडरेशन ने एक विशाल रैली का आयोजन किया था। पाकिस्तान से आजादी के लिए की गई इस रैली बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने भाग लिया था। 
 


पीओके में अशांति फैलाने का आरोप
वहीं रैली को संबोधित करते हुए एक क्षेत्रीय नेता ने पाकिस्तान पर पीओके में अशांति फैलाने का आरोप लगाया था। पाकिस्तान से आजादी की मांग को लेकर चल रही रैली में लियाकत खां ने कहा था कि हमारे यहां की शांति को बर्बाद करने के लिए पाकिस्तान आतंकी भेजाता है।

पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर में आजादी के नारे
यह कोई पहला मौका नहीं है जब पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर में आजादी के नारे लगे हैं। यहां लोग पाकिस्तान के जुल्मों से परेशान है और उससे आजादी चाहते हैं। पाकिस्तान यहां के लोगों की आवाज को दबाने के लिए सेना का प्रयोग करता रहता है। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
