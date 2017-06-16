बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मोसुल: इंसानी कवच बनाकर लड़ रहा है ISIS, 'अपनों के लिए' पीछे हटी इराकी आर्मी!
{"_id":"5943c4e44f1c1b4e278b4bde","slug":"over-100000-civilians-trapped-behind-islamic-state-lines-in-mosul","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0938\u0941\u0932: \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0935\u091a \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 ISIS, '\u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f' \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u0940 \u0907\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940!","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 05:22 PM IST
इंसानी कवच बनाकर लड़ रहा है ISIS
PC: New Straits Times
इराक-सीरिया के बड़े हिस्से पर कब्जा जमाए इस्लामी स्टेट के आतंकियों के खिलाफ इराकी सेना तेजी से कदम नहीं उठा पा रही है। इराकी आर्मी ने भले ही इस्लामिक स्टेट के आतंकियों को हराकर मोसुल के बड़े हिस्से पर दोबारा कब्जा जमाया हो, पर वो मोसुल से इस्लामिक स्टेट को जड़ से नहीं उखाड़ पाया है। इसकी वजह बनें हैं मोसुल के आम नागरिक, जिन्हें आईएसआईएस के लड़ाके मानव ढाल यानि इंसानी कवच के तौर पर इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं।
इराकी सेना के सामने आईएसआईएस की ये चाल बेहद सफल होती दिख रही है। इराकी आर्मी अपने ही लोगों के संहार से बच रही है और यही वजह है कि वो मोसुल के बाकी के हिस्से को आईएसआईएस के कब्जे से नहीं छुड़ा पाई हैं।
इस बाबत आई संयुक्त राष्ट्र की रिपोर्ट काफी कुछ कहती है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र यानि यूएन की मानें तो मौजूदा समय में सिर्फ मोसुल शहर में ही करीब 1 लाख आम लोग उन जगहों पर हैं, जहां आईएसआईएस का कब्जा है। वो इन 1 लाख लोगों को मानव ढाल के तौर पर इस्तेमाल कर रहा है।
आईएसआईएस को इंसानी कवच का फायदा इस तरह मिल रहा है कि वो इराकी सुरक्षाबलों पर हमले करके आम लोगों के बीच छिप जाते हैं। ऐसे में बड़े संहारक हथियारों का इस्तेमाल उनके खिलाफ हो नहीं पाता, न ही बड़े पैमाने पर उनके खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ा जा सकता है। यही वजह है कि आईएसआईएस को पूरी तरह से खत्म करने में काफी समय लग रहा है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"593b93614f1c1b00399c89a1","slug":"hide-a-certain-aspect-these-two-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u090f-\u0916\u094b\u090f \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5943ad694f1c1baa268b4a93","slug":"sanjay-dutt-daughter-trishala-dutt-now-fat-to-fit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e-\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5943a9034f1c1b18518b4a41","slug":"jharkhand-board-results-2017-will-be-declared-tomarrow-morning-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"594393134f1c1baa268b48f0","slug":"actress-bhagyashree-son-abhimanyu-dassani-dating-with-sonal-chauhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593be67c4f1c1b476d8b45c7","slug":"know-what-your-long-nails-predict-about-yourself","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d6a884f1c1baa5d9bf009","slug":"russia-orders-doctors-to-carry-out-virginity-tests-on-underage-girls","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0941\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u093e\u092c,\u00a0\u0915\u093f\u0938\u00a0\u091f\u0940\u0928\u090f\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0908 '\u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0928\u093f\u091f\u0940'!","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
{"_id":"591c1f384f1c1bfc71f23c5f","slug":"rocket-launchers-have-been-installed-on-spratly-islands-in-south-china-sea","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0928\u0940, \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
{"_id":"592ef0374f1c1b432bbdb150","slug":"china-welcomes-reports-of-india-rejecting-australia-s-request-to-join-malabar-naval-exercises","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
{"_id":"591ac84c4f1c1b8351f22c6a","slug":"global-ransomware-attacks-show-signs-of-north-korea-link","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u092c\u0930 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924!","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
{"_id":"591ab50d4f1c1be929f231f9","slug":"syria-burning-50-bodies-a-day-in-prison-crematorium-after-mass-executions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 50 \u0932\u094b\u0917: \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
{"_id":"59391c6b4f1c1bd1799c765d","slug":"uae-minister-says-terror-financing-at-heart-of-qatar-crisis","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f: \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0908","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top