पीएम थेरेसा मे ने कहा- 29 मार्च 2019 को EU से बाहर होगा ब्रिटेन
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:47 AM IST
PM Theresa may
ब्रिटेन 29 मार्च, 2019 को स्थानीय समयानुसार रात 11 बजे यूरोपीय संघ से बाहर हो जाएगा।
ब्रिटेन
की प्रधानमंत्री
थेरेसा मे
ने बृहस्पतिवार को इसकी घोषणा की। यूरोपीय संघ से ब्रिटेन को अलग करने की एक कानूनी पहल के तहत यह तारीख व समय निर्धारित की गई।
{"_id":"59f824494f1c1b6d548b9dbf","slug":"acid-attack-survivor-and-model-shares-her-photos-on-social-media","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, 4 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Your Story has been saved!