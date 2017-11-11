Download App
पीएम थेरेसा मे ने कहा- 29 मार्च 2019 को EU से बाहर होगा ब्रिटेन

एजेंसी/लंदन

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:47 AM IST
PM Theresa May Said, Britain will be out of the EU at 11 pm on March 29, 2019

PM Theresa may

ब्रिटेन 29 मार्च, 2019 को स्थानीय समयानुसार रात 11 बजे यूरोपीय संघ से बाहर हो जाएगा। ब्रिटेन की प्रधानमंत्री थेरेसा मे ने बृहस्पतिवार को इसकी घोषणा की। यूरोपीय संघ से ब्रिटेन को अलग करने की एक कानूनी पहल के तहत यह तारीख व समय निर्धारित की गई।
थेरेसा मे ने कहा कि अगले हफ्ते हाउस ऑफ कॉमन्स में सांसदों द्वारा प्रस्तावित कानून की जांच किए जाने से पहले, ईयू विद्ड्रॉवल बिल को औपचारिक रूप से ब्रेग्जिट की तारीख व समय सीमा तय करने के लिए संशोधित किया जाएगा। 

द् डेली टेलीग्राफ में छपे  एक लेख में थेरेसा ने कहा, ‘अब कोई भी हमारे संकल्प को संदेह की दृष्टि से नहीं देखे, कोई भी इस पर सवाल न करे। कानून का यह हिस्सा पहले पन्ने पर काले और सफेद रंग में अंकित होगा: यूनाइटेड किंगडम 29 मार्च, 2019 को 11 बजे यूरोपीय यूनियन से अलग होगा।’
Your Story has been saved!