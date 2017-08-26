Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

बकिंघम पैलेस के बाहर शख्स ने किया पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला

बीबीसी, हिंदी

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 03:02 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Man attacked police personnel outside Buckingham Palace

बकिंघम पैलेस

बकिंघम पैलेस के बाहर एक शख्स ने शुक्रवार रात चाकू से हमला कर दो पुलिसकर्मियों को घायल कर दिया। घायल पुलिसकर्मियों के हाथ में मामूली चोट आई हैं। वहीं हमलावर युवक को भी हल्की चोट लगी है।
युवक ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर कर दिया हमला
पुलिस के अनुसार हमलावर युवक की उम्र 20 साल के आस-पास है। पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसके हाथ में एक बड़ा चाकू देखा जिसके बाद वे उसे गिरफ्तार करने गए, उसी समय युवक ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला कर दिया।

बकिंघम पैलेस में मौजूद नहीं था शाही परिवार का कोई सदस्य
हमलावर को महारानी एलिजाबेथ के आवास बकिंघम पैलेस के पास पुलिस को गंभीर शारीरिक क्षति पहुंचाने और हमला करने के संदेह में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। हालांकि हमले के समय शाही परिवार का कोई सदस्य बकिंघम पैलेस में मौजूद नहीं था।

किसी आतंकी घटना से जोड़ना जल्दबाजी
पुलिस के अनुसार यह घटना रात 8:35 (ब्रिटेन के समयानुसार) बजे की है। बकिंघम पैलेस के बाहर स्पर रोड पर बने मॉल के बाहर यह घटना हुई। पुलिस का कहना है कि फिलहाल इसे किसी आतंकी घटना से जोड़ना जल्दबाजी होगी।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

terror buckingham palace london weapon More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मदर टेरेसा की ये 5 बातें आपके जीवन में भर देंगी सुकून

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
These five quotes of Mother Teresa will give you peace

फैशन के मामले में सारा-जाह्नवी से कम नहीं हैं चंकी पांडे की बेटी

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Chunky pandey daughter Ananya is more stylish than Sara and Jhanvi

पुरुष भी हो जाएं सावधान, ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स खरीदने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
men keep in mind these things before buying any grooming products

स्क्रीन पर राज करने वाला ये एक्टर भुखमरी और तंगहाली का हो गया था शिकार, ऐसी हुई मौत

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Bollywood actor A.K. Hangal life struggle and death anniversary

लहसुन खाने से अब लड़कियों को कभी नहीं होगी ये परेशानी...

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
having garlic on regular basis will solve girls all problem

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Read

एक ऐसा राष्ट्रपति जिसने 3 महीने में मेकअप पर खर्च किया 30 हजार डॉलर

A president who has Spent 30,000 dollor On Makeup In Just 3 Months
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ऊंची आवाज में 'अल्लाह- हू-अकबर' बोलने पर वेनिस के मेयर ने दिया गोली मारने का आदेश

mayor order for shouts 'Allahu Akbar' in Venice will be shot by snipers
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ब्रिटेन ने दाऊद इब्राहिम के 21 नामों का किया खुलासा, आर्थिक पाबंदी रखेगा जारी

UK releases 21 aliases of Dawood Ibrahim, will continuing financial sanctions
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सेक्स वीडियो वायरल होने पर रोमानिया के बिशप ने चर्च से दिया इस्तीफा

A Romanian Orthodox Church bishop has resigned after a video was released
  • रविवार, 20 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बकिंघम पैलेस के बाहर शख्स ने किया पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला

Man attacked police personnel outside Buckingham Palace
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ब्रिटिश नेता के जहरीले बोल- 9 हजार पाउंड देकर भारतीयों को देश से विदा करो

British leader said, pay 9 thousand pound to British-Indians to leave UK
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
I am an Indian Girl
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक ईशा शर्मा की कविता का जवाब है आपके पास?

ibne insha the poet of legacy of mir
काव्य चर्चा

इब्ने इंशा: हैं लाखों रोग ज़माने में, क्यों इश्क़ है रुसवा बेचारा...

The role of literature is essential in building Country says Raaz Dehlvi
काव्य चर्चा

हेल्परी तक की लेकिन कविता लिखनी नहीं छोड़ी: युवा कवि राज़ दहलवी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!