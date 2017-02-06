बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'शरणार्थी बच्चों की भर्ती कर रहा आतंकी संगठन आईएस'
{"_id":"5897b7304f1c1b4a40e843f0","slug":"isis-paying-smugglers-fees-in-recruitment-drive-among-child-refugees","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0936\u0930\u0923\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938'","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 05:07 AM IST
शरणार्थी बच्चे
PC: www.theguardian.com
ब्रिटेन की एक नई रिपोर्ट में रविवार को चेताया गया कि इस्लामिक स्टेट (आईएस) आतंकी समूह लेबनान और जॉर्डन जैसे देशों के बाल शरणार्थियों की भर्ती के लिए तस्करों को पैसे का भुगतान कर रहा है। आतंकवाद रोधी विचार संस्था किलियम की एक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि यूरोपीय संघ की पुलिस एजेंसी यूरोपोल ने बेसहारा हो चुके बच्चों की अनुमानित संख्या 88,300 बताई है।
रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि ये सभी बच्चे लापता हैं और इनके कट्टर होने की आशंका है। किलियम की वरिष्ठ शोधकर्ता निकिता मलिक ने कहा कि अतिवादी समूह युवा शरणार्थियों को निशाना बना रहे हैं क्योंकि उन्हें आसानी से लड़ाका बनाया जा सकता है और लड़कियों के मामले में लड़ाकें की नई पीढ़ी तैयार की जा सकती है।
ये रिपोर्ट बाल तस्करी, अतिवाद और आधुनिक दासता के जोखिम को घटाने के लिए राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय जरूरतों को रेखांकित करती है।
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पाया गया कि आईएस ने लेबनान और जॉर्डन में कैंपों के भीतर भर्ती के लिए 2000 डॉलर तक की पेशकश की है। सनद रहे कि पिछले साल जॉर्डन के विशेष बल ने इर्बिड, उत्तरी जॉर्डन के नजदीक एक शरणार्थी शिविर के अंदर आईएस स्लीपर सेल को पकड़ा था। इन शरणार्थी शिवरों में भोजन पहुंचाने वाले लोगों के जरिये काफी पैसे देने की लालच में शरणार्थियों को आईएस में भर्ती करता था।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"589707b74f1c1b953fe8286f","slug":"tips-to-keep-in-mind-before-proposing-someone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Spl: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5896d7ff4f1c1b953fe826d0","slug":"amazing-tips-to-get-rid-of-gas-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947, \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"58970e434f1c1bc64fe82563","slug":"bihar-s-unique-energy-cafe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092b\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896f4a64f1c1b8d73e801c2","slug":"how-to-identify-branded-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0920\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930? \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"5896aa884f1c1b8f73e7ff3c","slug":"nia-sharma-new-bold-video-album-released","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5896580a4f1c1bf340e828a3","slug":"tata-steel-seeks-planning-permission-to-build-homes-in-wales","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u093e\u091c\u0924","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"5893ab174f1c1bf340e80aa3","slug":"vespa-team-creates-gita-robot","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0930\u094b\u092c\u094b\u091f \u0917\u0940\u091f\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"589038534f1c1b313de819a6","slug":"air-france-forced-to-block-passengers-flying-to-us","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 21 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"588fa3184f1c1b0b13e8085d","slug":"anti-trump-petition-to-stop-uk-state-visit-passes-10-lakh-signatures","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930 10 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"5877eeaf4f1c1b7940ba8f38","slug":"gun-that-looks-like-iphone","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0908\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0916\u0932\u092c\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"587a2e6e4f1c1b577fbabe9b","slug":"winters-break-the-record-that-fox-got-frozen-in-the-ice","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u092e \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top