'शरणार्थी बच्चों की भर्ती कर रहा आतंकी संगठन आईएस'

एजेंसी/ लंदन

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 05:07 AM IST
Isis paying smugglers’ fees in recruitment drive among child refugees

शरणार्थी बच्चेPC: www.theguardian.com

ब्रिटेन की एक नई रिपोर्ट में रविवार को चेताया गया कि इस्लामिक स्टेट (आईएस) आतंकी समूह लेबनान और जॉर्डन जैसे देशों के बाल शरणार्थियों की भर्ती के लिए तस्करों को पैसे का भुगतान कर रहा है। आतंकवाद रोधी विचार संस्था किलियम की एक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि यूरोपीय संघ की पुलिस एजेंसी यूरोपोल ने बेसहारा हो चुके बच्चों की अनुमानित संख्या 88,300 बताई है।
रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि ये सभी बच्चे लापता हैं और इनके कट्टर होने की आशंका है। किलियम की वरिष्ठ शोधकर्ता निकिता मलिक ने कहा कि अतिवादी समूह युवा शरणार्थियों को निशाना बना रहे हैं क्योंकि उन्हें आसानी से लड़ाका बनाया जा सकता है और लड़कियों के मामले में लड़ाकें की नई पीढ़ी तैयार की जा सकती है।

ये रिपोर्ट बाल तस्करी, अतिवाद और आधुनिक दासता के जोखिम को घटाने के लिए राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय जरूरतों को रेखांकित करती है।

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पाया गया कि आईएस ने लेबनान और जॉर्डन में कैंपों के भीतर भर्ती के लिए 2000 डॉलर तक की पेशकश की है। सनद रहे कि पिछले साल जॉर्डन के विशेष बल ने इर्बिड, उत्तरी जॉर्डन के नजदीक एक शरणार्थी शिविर के अंदर आईएस स्लीपर सेल को पकड़ा था। इन शरणार्थी शिवरों में भोजन पहुंचाने वाले लोगों के जरिये काफी पैसे देने की लालच में शरणार्थियों को आईएस में भर्ती करता था। 
