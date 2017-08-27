बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ब्रिटिश सांसद बोले- मंदबुद्धि बेटों के लिए विदेशी दुल्हन ला रहे पाकिस्तानी
{"_id":"59a2f37b4f1c1b04118b45be","slug":"british-mp-said-pakistani-foreigners-bringing-foreign-bride-to-low-minded-sons","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u0902\u0926\u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 09:59 PM IST
Symbolic photo
ब्रिटेन के एक सांसद ने कुछ ब्रिटिश-पाकिस्तानी मूल के व्यक्तियों की उस प्रवृत्ति की आलोचना की है, जो मंदबुद्धि और अपाहिज बेटों को पैदा करने के लिए विदेश से दुल्हन ला रहे हैं। लेबर सांसद जेस फिलिप्स ने कहा कि एक ट्रस्ट के शोध में पाया गया कि ऐसी प्रवृत्ति में
पाकिस्तानी
,
बांग्लादेशी
और भारतीय मूल की बड़ी आबादी लिप्त है।
पढ़ें:
पाकिस्तान का ‘सुल्तान’ लंदन में गिरफ्तार, ब्रिटेन-अमेरिका की संयुक्त कार्रवाई से चढ़ा हत्थे
बकौल फिलिप्स, इस तरह के कई मामले सामने आए हैं। महिलाओं को लेकर पाकिस्तानी और बांग्लादेशी समुदाय के लोगों का यह बर्ताव स्वीकार नहीं है। यह सच है। यकीनन इसमें सभी शामिल नहीं है। लेकिन मेरी किताबों में इस तरह के कई मामले हैं।
मानसिक रूप से कमजोर लोगों को सिखाने का काम करने वाली एन क्राफ्ट ट्रस्ट के अनुसार ब्रिटिश एशियाई लोगों की यह बड़ी गंभीर समस्या है कि वे उसकी सहमति के बगैर ऐसे लोगों की शादी कर देते हैं। सरकार को ऐसे दस फीसदी मामलों की सूचना मिली है।
पढ़ें:
पाकिस्तानी पंजाब के सीएम बोले- नहीं चाहिए अमेरिकी भीख
ट्रस्ट ने एक शोध में पाया कि ऐसी प्रवृत्ति में पाकिस्तानी, बांग्लादेशी और भारतीय मूल की बड़ी आबादी लिप्त है। इस मामले पर काम करने वाली नॉटिंघम यूनिवर्सिटी की असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर रशेल क्लावसन का कहना है कि इन परिवारों को लगता है कि वे बेटे या बेटी के लिए अच्छा कर रहे हैं। इससे उन्हें उनकी देखरेख करने वाली मिल जाती है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a26dd54f1c1bac248b456e","slug":"amy-jackson-photo-shoot-for-fhm-india-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u090f\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0928, \u092e\u0948\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a265314f1c1b737d8b45fe","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-still-angry-with-shahrukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916, \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a25f844f1c1bdb7a8b458a","slug":"dont-have-these-fruits-at-night-otherwise-you-will-become-ill","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0932, \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59a250774f1c1b20498b4b6e","slug":"baadshaho-actress-esha-gupta-photo-shoot-for-rocky-star","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a253e44f1c1bf61e8b4e35","slug":"salman-khan-complete-29-years-in-film-industry-he-did-not-break-his-no-kiss-clause","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"29 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b 'KISS' \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0938\u092e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a2c20e4f1c1bae248b491e","slug":"black-money-in-swiss-banks-swiss-parliamentary-panel-to-discuss-info","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0927\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0932","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"59a15abc4f1c1b20718b4623","slug":"a-president-who-has-spent-30-000-dollor-on-makeup-in-just-3-months","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 3 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u090f 30 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"59a0a1d94f1c1b1e3b8b4bb4","slug":"mayor-order-for-shouts-allahu-akbar-in-venice-will-be-shot-by-snipers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090a\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939- \u0939\u0942-\u0905\u0915\u092c\u0930' \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"599c5b5b4f1c1bc9568b4568","slug":"uk-releases-21-aliases-of-dawood-ibrahim-will-continuing-financial-sanctions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u090a\u0926 \u0907\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u093f\u092e \u0915\u0947 21 \u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"59a2f37b4f1c1b04118b45be","slug":"british-mp-said-pakistani-foreigners-bringing-foreign-bride-to-low-minded-sons","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u0902\u0926\u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"599afb6e4f1c1b3c458b4923","slug":"british-leader-said-pay-9-thousand-pound-to-british-indians-to-leave-uk","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932- 9 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b ","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"59a15d1e4f1c1b28718b4669","slug":"top-ganesh-chaturthi-songs-best-devotional-hindi-songs-and-bhajans-to-celebrate-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u0907\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a128f24f1c1b68188b4b76","slug":"shad-azimabadi-shayar-of-mysticism","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0936\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940: \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"59a1337a4f1c1b442f8b4638","slug":"satish-kumar-mastishk-bin-lagi-yeh-aag-hai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0917?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!