Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

ब्रिटिश सांसद बोले- मंदबुद्धि बेटों के लिए विदेशी दुल्हन ला रहे पाकिस्तानी

एजेंसी/ लंदन  

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 09:59 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
British MP said, Pakistani foreigners bringing foreign bride to Low minded sons

Symbolic photo

ब्रिटेन के एक सांसद ने कुछ ब्रिटिश-पाकिस्तानी मूल के व्यक्तियों की उस प्रवृत्ति की आलोचना की है, जो मंदबुद्धि और अपाहिज बेटों को पैदा करने के लिए विदेश से दुल्हन ला रहे हैं। लेबर सांसद जेस फिलिप्स ने कहा कि एक ट्रस्ट के शोध में पाया गया कि ऐसी प्रवृत्ति में पाकिस्तानी, बांग्लादेशी और भारतीय मूल की बड़ी आबादी लिप्त है। 
पढ़ें: पाकिस्तान का ‘सुल्तान’ लंदन में गिरफ्तार, ब्रिटेन-अमेरिका की संयुक्त कार्रवाई से चढ़ा हत्थे

बकौल फिलिप्स, इस तरह के कई मामले सामने आए हैं। महिलाओं को लेकर पाकिस्तानी और बांग्लादेशी समुदाय के लोगों का यह बर्ताव स्वीकार नहीं है। यह सच है। यकीनन इसमें सभी शामिल नहीं है। लेकिन मेरी किताबों में इस तरह के कई मामले हैं।

मानसिक रूप से कमजोर लोगों को सिखाने का काम करने वाली एन क्राफ्ट ट्रस्ट के अनुसार ब्रिटिश एशियाई लोगों की यह बड़ी गंभीर समस्या है कि वे उसकी सहमति के बगैर ऐसे लोगों की शादी कर देते हैं। सरकार को ऐसे दस फीसदी मामलों की सूचना मिली है।

पढ़ें: पाकिस्तानी पंजाब के सीएम बोले- नहीं चाहिए अमेरिकी भीख 

ट्रस्ट ने एक शोध में पाया कि ऐसी प्रवृत्ति में पाकिस्तानी, बांग्लादेशी और भारतीय मूल की बड़ी आबादी लिप्त है। इस मामले पर काम करने वाली नॉटिंघम यूनिवर्सिटी की असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर रशेल क्लावसन का कहना है कि इन परिवारों को लगता है कि वे बेटे या बेटी के लिए अच्छा कर रहे हैं। इससे उन्हें उनकी देखरेख करने वाली मिल जाती है। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

british mp pakistan bride

स्पॉटलाइट

बोल्ड लुक में नजर आईं एमी जैक्सन, मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amy Jackson photo shoot for FHM India magazine

सेट पर करीना ने की थी ऐसी हरकत भड़क गए थे शाहरुख, अब नहीं देखना चाहते एक-दूसरे की शक्ल

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
kareena kapoor khan still angry with shahrukh khan

रात को भूलकर भी न खाएं ये फल, हो जाएगी गंभीर बीमारी

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Dont have these fruits at night otherwise you will become ill

इंटरनेट पर फिर छाईं ईशा गुप्ता, टॉपलेस के बाद अब ऐसी फोटो आई सामने

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Baadshaho actress Esha Gupta photo shoot for rocky star

29 साल पहले सलमान ने हीरोइन को 'KISS' ना करने की खाई थी कसम, वजह जान होगी हैरानी

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
salman khan complete 29 years in film industry he did not break his no kiss clause

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Read

काले धन वालों की अब खैर नहीं, अगले महीने भारत के साथ चर्चा करेगा स्विस पैनल

Black money in swiss banks Swiss parliamentary panel to discuss info
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एक ऐसा राष्ट्रपति जिसने 3 महीने में मेकअप पर खर्च किए 30 हजार डॉलर

A president who has Spent 30,000 dollor On Makeup In Just 3 Months
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ऊंची आवाज में 'अल्लाह- हू-अकबर' बोलने पर वेनिस के मेयर ने दिया गोली मारने का आदेश

mayor order for shouts 'Allahu Akbar' in Venice will be shot by snipers
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ब्रिटेन ने दाऊद इब्राहिम के 21 नामों का किया खुलासा, आर्थिक पाबंदी रखेगा जारी

UK releases 21 aliases of Dawood Ibrahim, will continuing financial sanctions
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ब्रिटिश सांसद बोले- मंदबुद्धि बेटों के लिए विदेशी दुल्हन ला रहे पाकिस्तानी

British MP said, Pakistani foreigners bringing foreign bride to Low minded sons
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ब्रिटिश नेता के जहरीले बोल- 9 हजार पाउंड देकर भारतीयों को देश से विदा करो

British leader said, pay 9 thousand pound to British-Indians to leave UK
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इन गानों के बिना गणेशोत्सव अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!