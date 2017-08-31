Download App
kavya kavya

फ्रैंकफुर्ट में मिला द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध का बम, 70000 लोगों को हटाया गया

एजेंसी , फ्रैंकफुर्ट

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 02:23 AM IST
70,000 to be evacuated after massive WWII bomb found in Germany’s Frankfurt

Germany

जर्मनी के फ्रैंकफुर्ट में द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध के बम मिलने के बाद इसे निष्क्रिय करने के लिए 70000 लोगों को खाली कराए गया। पुलिस का कहना है कि रविवार को एक अभियान के तहत 1400 टन ब्रिटिश बम को सुरक्षित निष्क्रिय किया जाएगा।
Read Also: जर्मन नर्स ने जहरीले इंजेक्शन देकर किए 86 मर्डर!

युद्ध के दौरान जर्मन मीडिया ने इस बम को वॉनब्लॉकॉककर (ब्लॉबस्टर) का नाम दिया था, जो पूरी तरह से सड़कों या इमारतों को क्षतिग्रस्त रखने की क्षमता रखता है। बम मंगलवार को गोएथे यूनिवर्सिटी फ्रैंकफुर्ट के वेस्टइंड कैम्पस में एक बिल्डिंग के निर्माण के दौरान मिला।

Read Also: इंग्लैंड: सड़क हादसे में 8 की मौत, मरने वालों में कई भारतीय

अधिकारी मौके की निगरानी कर रहे हैं। पुलिस का कहना है कि एचसी 4000 एक उच्च क्षमता का बम है, जिसे ब्रिटिश सेना ने गिराया था। 
