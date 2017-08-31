बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फ्रैंकफुर्ट में मिला द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध का बम, 70000 लोगों को हटाया गया
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 02:23 AM IST
Germany
जर्मनी
के फ्रैंकफुर्ट में द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध के बम मिलने के बाद इसे निष्क्रिय करने के लिए 70000 लोगों को खाली कराए गया। पुलिस का कहना है कि रविवार को एक अभियान के तहत 1400 टन ब्रिटिश बम को सुरक्षित निष्क्रिय किया जाएगा।
