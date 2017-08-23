आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

इटली: भूकंप के 7 घंटे बाद मलबे से जिंदा निकाली गई 7 माह की बच्ची

amarujala.com- Presented By: त्रिनाथ त्रिपाठी

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 09:49 AM IST
7-month-old baby saved after 15 hours under rubble in Italy earthquake

मलबे से बच्ची को निकालते बचावकर्मी

इटली में मंगलवार को एक चमत्कार देखने को मिला जब भूकंप के 7 घंटे बाद बचावकर्मियों ने एक 7 माह की बच्ची को मलबे से जिंदा बाहर निकाला। बता दें कि इटली के दक्षिणी द्वीप इस्चिया में सोमवार को आए भूकंप के झटके में एक महिला की मौत हो गई जबकि दर्जनों लोग घायल हो गए।
घंटों मलबे में दबी रही बच्ची
भूकंप के बाद बचाव कार्य में लगे दमकलकर्मियों ने मंगलवार तड़के सुबह तीन बच्चों को मलबे से जिंदा बाहर निकाला। इनमें दो भाई और बहन शामिल थे। आप यह जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे कि करीब 7 घंटे तक मलबे तक दबे होने के बावजूद बच्ची सही सलामत थी।

खबरों के मुताबिक सोमवार रात करीब 8.57 बजे इटली के इस्चिया द्वीप पर 4.0 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया था। स्थानीय समय के अनुसार मंगलवार सुबह करीब 4 बजे बचावकर्मियों ने 7 माह की बच्ची को मलबे से बाहर निकाला। इसके कुछ घंटों बाद उन्होंने दोनों भाईयों को बाहर निकाला।

बड़े झटके के बाद कई छोटे झटके
इस्चिया द्वीप के उत्तर पश्चिमी हिस्से में भूकंप का झटका सोमवार रात महसूस किया गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक इस भूकंप का केंद्र जमीन से 10 किलोमीटर की गहराई पर था। खबरों के मुताबिक बड़े झटके के बाद कई छोटे झटके भी आए। भूकंप के झटकों से इलाके की कई इमारतें ढह गईं जबकि कई इमारतों में दरारें आ गईं।

आपको बता दें कि साल भर के अंदर ही मध्य इटली के एमाट्रिस में 6.0 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया था जिसमें करीब 300 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। इस्चिया द्वीप का इकलौता अस्पताल भी भूकंप से प्रभावित हुआ है। ये क्षेत्र भूकंप की आशंका वाले इलाकों में आता है।
