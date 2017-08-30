बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भूस्खलन ने चीन में मचाई भारी तबाही, 30 लोगों की मौत, 12 लापता
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 08:10 PM IST
चीन के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रोंं में भूस्खलन की दो घटनाओं ने भारी तबाही मचाई है। स्टेट मीडिया रिपोर्टस के मुताबित इस
भूस्खलन
से 30 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 12 लोग लापता हो गए।
चीन
में सोमवार और बुधवार को हुए भूस्खलन में अब तक 30 लोग मरे हैं।
