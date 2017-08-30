Download App
kavya kavya

भूस्खलन ने चीन में मचाई भारी तबाही, 30 लोगों की मौत, 12 लापता

Presented by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 08:10 PM IST
in two landslides in China, 30 killed, 12 missing

china PC: AP

चीन के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रोंं में भूस्खलन की दो घटनाओं ने भारी तबाही मचाई है। स्टेट मीडिया रिपोर्टस के मुताबित इस भूस्खलन से 30 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 12 लोग लापता हो गए।चीन में सोमवार और बुधवार को हुए भूस्खलन में अब तक 30 लोग मरे हैं। 
पढ़ें: डोकलाम में सड़क निर्माण रोकने पर वादा निभाता नहीं दिख रहा चीन, सेना करती रहेगी पेट्रोलिंग

जबकि 12 लापता लोगों को लगातार ढूंढने की कोशिश की जा रही है। चीन में पिछले हफ्ते से भारी बारिश हो रही है। भारी बारिश के बाद ही भूस्खलन हुआ। भूस्खलन की यह घटना गुईझाऊ प्रांत में हुई। पिछले हफ्ते चीन में शक्तिशाली ताइफून हाटो से 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। 
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates.

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

डोकलाम समझौता: चीन के बेतुके सवाल से भड़के अजीत डोभाल ने दिया था करारा जवाब

When NSA Ajit Doval flared over chinese officers bizarre question
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

डोकलाम: नहीं गई ड्रैगन की हेकड़ी, चीनी मंत्री ने दी भारत को नसीहत

After defense ministry, foreign minister of China says India should learn lessons from Doklam
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

चीन ने ली जुओचेंग को बनाया नया सेनाध्यक्ष, इस युद्ध से बने थे 'हीरो'

China appoints Lee Huacheng as Chief of Army Staff
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

डोकलाम विवाद: चीनी सेना ने सीमा से उखाड़े अपने तंबू, बुलडोजर भी ले गई वापस

Chinese army pulls up their tents go back with bulldozer
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

डोकलाम में सड़क निर्माण रोकने पर वादा निभाता नहीं दिख रहा चीन, सेना करती रहेगी पेट्रोलिंग

China does not seem to play the promise On blocking road construction in Dokalam
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : इन फ़िल्मी गानों के बिना गणेश पूजा अधूरी

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Your Story has been saved!