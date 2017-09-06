Download App
73 दिनों बाद चीनी राष्ट्रपति ने उठाया कदम और सुलझ गया डोकलाम विवाद

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 09:35 AM IST
Doklam issue has been solved after Xi Jinping replaced the chief of PLA
भारत और चीन ने 73 दिनों की गहमागहमी के बाद डोकलाम विवाद को सुलझा लिया है। दोनों देशों ने ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन से पहले सीमा से अपनी-अपनी सेना वापस बुला ली, लेकिन डोकलाम विवाद में सबसे महत्तवपूर्ण बिंदु पर बात नहीं हुई। सीमा विवाद चीनी राष्ट्रपति के उस फैसले के बाद हल हो सका, जिसमें उन्होंने पीपुल्स लिबरेशन आर्मी के ज्वाइंट स्टाफ डिपार्टमेंट प्रमुख को हटाया। 
गौरतलब है कि पीएलए में यह पद सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है और अमेरिकी ज्वाइंट चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ के चेयरमैन के समकक्ष माना जाता है। इस पद को पिछले साल चीनी राष्ट्रपति ने पीएलए के मिलिट्री रिफॉर्म के रूप में बनाया था, जिससे चीनी सेना युद्ध लड़ सके और जीत सके। 

पढ़ें: ड्रैगन ने फिर मारी पलटी, JeM सरगना मसूद अजहर पर अपना रुख नहीं बदलेगा चीन

डोकलाम विवाद का इतने दिनों तक चलना यह बताता है कि हटाए गए चीफ, जनरल फांग फेंगहुई भारत से साथ बातचीत में रोड़ा थे और शायद इस विवाद के लिए जिम्मेदार भी।  हालांकि यह कोई पहला मौका नहीं था, जब चीनी और भारतीय सैनिकों में बीच तनातनी रही है। 

चीन इससे पहले भी कई बार लद्दाख में घूसपैठ की कोशिश कर चुका है। हालांकि पिछले मौकों पर कोई विवाद इतने दिनों तक नहीं चला है। इससे पहले चीन ने 2013 में लद्दाख में घूसपैठ की थी, जिस कारण लगभग तीन हफ्तों तक दोनों देशों की सेना के बीच तनाव रहा था। 
Your Story has been saved!