बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एनएसजी में भारत की सदस्यता की राह में चीन फिर अटकाएगा रोड़ा
{"_id":"59445fe04f1c1b08438b4792","slug":"china-says-no-change-in-stance-over-india-s-nsg-bid","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0928\u090f\u0938\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u091f\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 04:16 AM IST
एनएसजी में भारत के शामिल होने की राह में बाधक चीन अभी भी अपनी जिद पर अड़ा है। शुक्रवार को चीन ने कहा कि गैर-एनपीटी राज्यों के एनएसजी में प्रवेश करने पर चीन के रुख में कई बदलाव नहीं आया है। अगले सप्ताह होने वाली एनएसजी बैठक में 48 देशों वाले इस समूह में भारत के प्रवेश को लेकर एक बार फिर से संशय की स्थिति है।
चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता लु कांग ने कहा कि परमाणु आपूर्तिकर्ता समूह (एनएसजी) के मुद्दे पर नए देशों के शामिल होने के संबंध में चीन के रुख में कोई बदलाव नहीं आया है। गौरतलब है कि अगले सप्ताह स्विट्जरलैंड की राजधानी बर्न में एनएसजी का पूर्ण अधिवेशन होना तय है। ऐसे में चीन का यह रवैया एक बार फिर से भारत की सदस्यता की राह में रोड़ा अटका सकता है।
एनएसजी में सदस्यता के लिए भारत के आवेदन के बाद चीन के सदाबहार दोस्त पाकिस्तान ने भी सदस्यता के लिए आवेदन किया था। हालांकि भारत को अमेरिका और कई अन्य पश्चिमी देशों का समर्थन मिला हुआ है, इसके बावजूद चीन अपनी जिद पर अड़ा है कि नए सदस्यों को परमाणु अप्रसार संधि (एनपीटी) पर हस्ताक्षर करना होगा। जबकि भारत ने एनपीटी पर हस्ताक्षर नहीं किया है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"593b93614f1c1b00399c89a1","slug":"hide-a-certain-aspect-these-two-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u090f-\u0916\u094b\u090f \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5943ad694f1c1baa268b4a93","slug":"sanjay-dutt-daughter-trishala-dutt-now-fat-to-fit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e-\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5943a9034f1c1b18518b4a41","slug":"jharkhand-board-results-2017-will-be-declared-tomarrow-morning-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"594393134f1c1baa268b48f0","slug":"actress-bhagyashree-son-abhimanyu-dassani-dating-with-sonal-chauhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593be67c4f1c1b476d8b45c7","slug":"know-what-your-long-nails-predict-about-yourself","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d73d64f1c1be65d9bf0c9","slug":"chinese-navy-warships-dock-in-karachi-chinese-fleet-was-welcomed-by-the-pakistan-navy-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u092a\u094b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0915\u092e'","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"59368c9d4f1c1b801c9c876e","slug":"in-touch-with-russia-over-india-s-nsg-bid-but-position-unchanged-china","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e- NSG \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 '\u0928\u094b \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940'!","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"5935287f4f1c1b801c9c7aba","slug":"china-supports-pm-modi-remarks-not-a-single-bullet-fired-in-40-years-on-border","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NaMo \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0947\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940! \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0935\u093e\u0915\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 40 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"59379da04f1c1b811c9c9032","slug":"china-may-build-military-base-in-pakistan-to-encircle-india-says-pentagon","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0938, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"5926b52b4f1c1b2144536e76","slug":"china-has-been-overstating-its-population-numbers-since-1990","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u0942\u0920, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"591add564f1c1b8b51f22c63","slug":"india-s-objections-to-china-s-obor-forum-a-show-for-domestic-politics","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"OBOR \u0938\u092e\u093f\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u0915\u0949\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0941\u0902\u091d\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top