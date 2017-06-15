बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन और पाकिस्तान मिलकर अरब सागर में करेंगे वॉर प्रैक्टिस, भारत की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं
{"_id":"594226744f1c1b79218b46ea","slug":"china-and-pakistan-hold-naval-drills-in-arabian-sea","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0938\u093e\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u0949\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:01 PM IST
Arabian Sea
चीन और
पाकिस्तान
एक साथ मिलकर अरब सागर में
नौसैनिक युद्धाभ्यास
करेंगे। इस युद्धाभ्यास से भारत के लिए मुश्किलें पैदा हो सकती हैं। हालांकि मामले में चीनी सेना का कहना है कि दोनों देश ने हिंद महासागर में अपनी नौसेनाओं के बीच के अंतर को कम करने के लिए ऐसा कर रहे हैं। दोनों देश मिलकर अपनी नौसैनिक ताकत की नुमाइश करेंगे।
बताते चले कि शनिवार को एक चीनी नौसैनिक बेड़ा पाकिस्तान के कराची पहुंचा है। मामले में चीन की
पीपुल्स लिबरेशन आर्मी
(पीएलए) ने कहा कि यह मिसाइल विध्वंसक चांगचुन निर्देशिक मिसाइल फ्रिगेट जिंजोउ की आपूर्ति के लिए जहाज चार दिन की यात्रा पर गया है।
पीएलए
ने आगे कहा कि चीनी नौसेना के बेड़े में उत्तरी भारतीय महासागर के अरब सागर में पाकिस्तानी नौसेना के फ्लाटाला के साथ एक संयुक्त ड्रिल भी आयोजित की जाएगी। इसके अलावा दोनों नौसैनिकों के पांच सतह वाले हेलीकाप्टर की एक- दूसरे की शिप पर लैंडिंग के साथ ही संयुक्त रक्षा पर अभ्यास शामिल होंगे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594250424f1c1bee688b4900","slug":"neet-result-2017-today-declare-the-answer-key-check-here","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET Result 2017 : \u0906\u091c \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 Answer Key, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0916\u0947","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59424c044f1c1bf55a8b4a4e","slug":"actor-kritika-chaudhary-murder-case-police-probe-into-former-husband-role-in-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594132e8866419605d8b49d6","slug":"these-5-works-reduce-your-age-according-to-vidur-neeti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"59422b494f1c1bbb128b47ba","slug":"kritika-chaudhary-murder-case-police-suspect-sexual-assault-detain-her-friend-and-watchman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0915, \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593a90094f1c1b901c9cb17e","slug":"what-does-your-life-line-say-about-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d73d64f1c1be65d9bf0c9","slug":"chinese-navy-warships-dock-in-karachi-chinese-fleet-was-welcomed-by-the-pakistan-navy-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u092a\u094b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0915\u092e'","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"593a2cfd4f1c1b34539ca708","slug":"china-says-killing-of-chinese-nationals-in-pakistan-is-a-matter-of-grave-concern","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 2 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0939\u092e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"59368c9d4f1c1b801c9c876e","slug":"in-touch-with-russia-over-india-s-nsg-bid-but-position-unchanged-china","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e- NSG \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 '\u0928\u094b \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940'!","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"5935287f4f1c1b801c9c7aba","slug":"china-supports-pm-modi-remarks-not-a-single-bullet-fired-in-40-years-on-border","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NaMo \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0947\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940! \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0935\u093e\u0915\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 40 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"5926b52b4f1c1b2144536e76","slug":"china-has-been-overstating-its-population-numbers-since-1990","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u0942\u0920, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"591add564f1c1b8b51f22c63","slug":"india-s-objections-to-china-s-obor-forum-a-show-for-domestic-politics","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"OBOR \u0938\u092e\u093f\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u0915\u0949\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0941\u0902\u091d\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top