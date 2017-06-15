आपका शहर Close

चीन और पाकिस्तान मिलकर अरब सागर में करेंगे वॉर प्रैक्टिस, भारत की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं

Presented: अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:01 PM IST
China and Pakistan hold naval drills in Arabian Sea

Arabian Sea

चीन और पाकिस्तान एक साथ मिलकर अरब सागर में नौसैनिक युद्धाभ्यास करेंगे। इस युद्धाभ्यास से भारत के लिए मुश्किलें पैदा हो सकती हैं। हालांकि मामले में चीनी सेना का कहना है कि दोनों देश ने हिंद महासागर में अपनी नौसेनाओं के बीच के अंतर को कम करने के लिए ऐसा कर रहे हैं। दोनों देश मिलकर अपनी नौसैनिक ताकत की नुमाइश करेंगे। 
बताते चले कि शनिवार को एक चीनी नौसैनिक बेड़ा पाकिस्तान के कराची पहुंचा है। मामले में चीन की पीपुल्स लिबरेशन आर्मी (पीएलए) ने कहा कि यह मिसाइल विध्वंसक चांगचुन निर्देशिक मिसाइल फ्रिगेट जिंजोउ की आपूर्ति के लिए जहाज चार दिन की यात्रा पर गया है। 

पीएलए ने आगे कहा कि चीनी नौसेना के बेड़े में उत्तरी भारतीय महासागर के अरब सागर में पाकिस्तानी नौसेना के फ्लाटाला के साथ एक संयुक्त ड्रिल भी आयोजित की जाएगी। इसके अलावा दोनों नौसैनिकों के पांच सतह वाले  हेलीकाप्टर की एक- दूसरे की शिप पर लैंडिंग के साथ ही संयुक्त रक्षा पर अभ्यास शामिल होंगे। 
