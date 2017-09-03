बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारत ने की उत्तर कोरिया के परमाणु परीक्षण की निंदा, चीन में प्रवासियों से मिले पीएम मोदी
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 08:01 PM IST
पीएम मोदी
PC: ANI
उत्तर कोरिया की ओर से किए गए परमाणु परीक्षण पर भारत ने कहा कि डेमोक्रेटिक पीपल्स ऑफ कोरिया की ओर से किया गया परमाणु परीक्षण निंदनीय है।
भारत ने कहा कि
उत्तर कोरिया
को ऐसे कार्यों से बचना चाहिए जो शांति और स्थिरता को प्रभावित करते हों।
भारत ने परमाणु और मिसाइल प्रौद्योगिकियों के प्रसार के बारे में चिंता जताई और कहा कि भारत की राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव डालने वाली शक्तियों से वह चिंतित है।
चीन
के शियामन शहर में पीएम मोदी भारतीय प्रवासियों से मिले। आपको बता दें कि डोकलाम गतिरोध के बाद पीएम मोदी का चीन दौरा काफी अहम माना जा रहा है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
