Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

भारत ने की उत्तर कोरिया के परमाणु परीक्षण की निंदा, चीन में प्रवासियों से मिले पीएम मोदी

amarujala.com- Written by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 08:01 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
BRICS Summit: India condemns North Koreas nuclear test, PM Modi meets migrants

पीएम मोदी PC: ANI

उत्तर कोरिया की ओर से किए गए परमाणु परीक्षण पर भारत ने कहा कि डेमोक्रेटिक पीपल्स ऑफ कोरिया की ओर से किया गया परमाणु परीक्षण निंदनीय है। 
 


भारत ने कहा कि उत्तर कोरिया को ऐसे कार्यों से बचना चाहिए जो शांति और स्थिरता को प्रभावित करते हों। 
 


भारत ने परमाणु और मिसाइल प्रौद्योगिकियों के प्रसार के बारे में चिंता जताई और कहा कि भारत की राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव डालने वाली शक्तियों से वह चिंतित है।
 


चीन के शियामन शहर में पीएम मोदी भारतीय प्रवासियों से मिले। आपको बता दें कि डोकलाम गतिरोध के बाद पीएम मोदी का चीन दौरा काफी अहम माना जा रहा है।  
   
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

brics summit china north korea pm modi More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

आज ही ट्राई करें ये खास 'योग निद्रा' दूर हो सकती हैं कई बीमारियां

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
know the health benefits of yog nidra yoga

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ी ये 5 दिलचस्प बातें जानते हैं आप!

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
know the unknown facts about newly appointed defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

पाना चाहते हैं हीरोइनों जैसे खूबसूरत बाल तो आज ही ट्राई करें किचन की ये चीजें

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these home remedy for soft and shiny hair

पुराने से पुराना दर्द हो जाएगा ठीक अगर रोज खाएंगे ये चीज

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
to get rid of body pain have green chiles on a regular basis

इन 5 drinks से जल्दी कम हो सकता है वजन, आज ही करें ट्राई

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five drinks will help you to lose weight

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान

नॉर्थ कोरिया के न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान, आबे ने कहा- अब बर्दाश्त नहीं

north korea claims tested hydrogen bomb, complete success

Most Read

'डोकलाम ही नहीं तिब्बत और दूसरे बॉर्डर एरिया में भी रोड बनाएगा चीन'

chinese expert says india should prepare for more chinese road project in border area
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

भारत ने की उत्तर कोरिया के परमाणु परीक्षण की निंदा, चीन में प्रवासियों से मिले पीएम मोदी

BRICS Summit: India condemns North Koreas nuclear test, PM Modi meets migrants
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

डोकलाम समझौता: चीन के बेतुके सवाल से भड़के अजीत डोभाल ने दिया था करारा जवाब

When NSA Ajit Doval flared over chinese officers bizarre question
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

चीन की भारत को नसीहत, BRICS समिट में न उठाएं पाकिस्तानी आतंकी संगठनों का मुद्दा

china tells india, don't raise pakistan terror issue at brics summit
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

डोकलाम पर ड्रैगन को एक और झटका, रूस ने किया चीनी एजेंडे की पैरवी करने से इनकार

Russia took a neutral view of the Doklam issue
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous urdu poet majaz lucknavi by rakesh mishra
मैं इनका मुरीद

मजाज़ लखनवी: 'मजाज़ की किताब को लड़कियां तकिए में छिपा कर रखतीं थीं'

aur kitne naam banayenge
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रुपिंदर याद दिला रही हैं- निर्भय, दामिनी, गुड़िया नाम तो सुने होंगे?

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja mahaganapathim in carnatic fusion by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 'महागणपतिम' फ्यूज़न संगीत शैली की ये स्तुति रूह में समा जाएगी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!