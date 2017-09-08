Download App
kavya kavya

ट्रंप की अफगान पॉलिसी पर चीन और पाकिस्तान ने मिलकर किया वार

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 04:40 PM IST

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 04:40 PM IST
at Trump's Afghan policy China, Pakistan take swipes
चीन और पाकिस्तान के सीनियर डिप्लोमेट्स ने शुक्रवार को अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की अफगान पॉलिसी पर करारा हमला किया है। ट्रंप ने तालिबान के साथ 16 साल से जारी विवाद पर नये सिरे बातचीत करने की बात कही थी। 
चीन के विदेश मंत्री वांग यी ने कहा कि चीन अपने मित्र पाकिस्तान के साथ खड़ा है। जबकि कुछ देश यह मानते हैं कि इस्लामाबाद आतंकवाद के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा है। पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्री ख्वाजा आसिफ ने इस हफ्ते बीजिंग की पहली बार यात्रा की है जिससे यह साफ संदेश दिया गया है कि दोनों सहयोगी दलों के बीच संबंधों में वृद्धि हो रही है। 

वांग और आसिफ ने घोषणा की, चीन, पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान इस साल के आखिर में चीन में तालिबान के साथ वार्ता समझौते को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए तीन तरह की वार्ता की एक नई श्रृंखला का आयोजन किया जायेगा। आपको बता दें कि ये बयान उस वक्त आया है जब अमेरिका ने अफगानिस्तान में अपने सैनिकों की संख्या को बढ़ा दिया है। 
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Coin structures made by Japanese artist is beautiful thing you will see today

