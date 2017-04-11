बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैलिफोर्निया: बर्नाडिनो शहर के प्राइमरी स्कूल में गोलीबारी, 3 की मौत
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 08:16 AM IST
कैलिफोर्निया के सान बर्नाडिनो शहर के नॉर्थ पार्क प्राइमरी स्कूल में सोमवार को हुई गोलीबारी के बाद वहां दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है। पुलिस के मुताबिक ये हत्या-आत्महत्या का मामला है, जिसमें एक स्कूल टीचर के पति ने महिला और एक स्टूडेंट पर फायरिंग कर दी।
शहर पुलिस प्रमुख जैरोड बगरुअन के मुताबिक इस घटना में 4 लोगों के जख्मी होने की जानकारी मिली है, जिनका फिलहाल इलाज चल रहा है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक इस घटना में एक 8 साल के स्टूडेंट, हमलावर की पत्नी और खुद उसकी मौत हो गई है।
हमलावर की पहचान सेड्रिक एंडरसन के रूप में हुई है जो कि 53 साल का है वहीं इलैने स्मिथ उसकी पत्नी और एक स्कूल टीचर थी, इनकी उम्र भी 53 साल ही थी। कहा जा रहा है कि अब स्कूल में कोई खतरे की स्थिति नहीं है। हमलावर के खिलाफ अवैध हथियार, ड्रग, और घरेलू हिंसा जैसे मामले हैं। मरने वाले छात्र का नाम जोनाथन मार्टिनेज जो कि आठ साल का था।
घटना के बाद बाकी सभी छात्र सुरक्षित हैं। पुलिस प्रमुख बगरुअन ने ये भी कहा ये हत्या-आत्महत्या का मामला है जो एक कक्षा में घटित हुए है। सैन बर्नाडिनो शहर लॉस एंजलिस से करीब एक घंटे की दूरी पर है।
