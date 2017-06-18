बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एच-1बी वीजा को लेकर मोदी और ट्रंप की बैठक में गतिरोध की संभावना नहीं
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 03:26 AM IST
modi trump
उद्योग मंडल यूएस इंडिया बिजनेस काउंसिल (यूएसआईबीसी) का मानना है कि
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनल्ड ट्रंप
और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के बीच पहली बैठक में अमेरिका के
एच-1बी वीजा
कार्यक्रम को लेकर कोई गतिरोध नहीं होगा। इसके साथ ही यूएसआईबीसी का मानना है कि यह बैठक दोनों पक्षों के लिए कोई फायदे का फार्मूला निकाल सकती है।
काउंसिल के अध्यक्ष मुकेश अघी ने कहा, ‘मेरा मानना है कि इस यात्रा से दोनों देशों के लिए जीत का कोई फार्मूला निकलकर आएगा।’ उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की यात्रा सफल रहेगी। गौरतलब है कि यूएसआईबीसी भारत में परिचालन कर रही प्रमुख अमेरिकी कंपनियों का सबसे बड़ा प्रतिनिधि संगठन है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी 25 जून से अमेरिका की यात्रा पर जा रहे हैं।
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अपनी अमेरिका यात्रा में 26 जून को राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के साथ विभिन्न मुद्दों पर चर्चा करेंगे, जिनमें आतंकवाद से लेकर एच1बी वीजा नियमों को लेकर भारत की चिंताएं शामिल हैं। मोदी व ट्रंप में यह पहली द्विपक्षीय बैठक होगी। उद्योग जगत के प्रतिनिधि के रूप में मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा की तैयारियों में शामिल अघी ने कहा कि एच1बी वीजा कार्यक्रम दोनों नेताओं की बातचीत में कोई बड़ा मुद्दा बनेगा इसकी संभावना कम ही है। एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि इसका
भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों
पर कोई बड़ा असर पड़ने की संभावना नहीं है।
