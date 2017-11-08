Download App
अमेरिका बोला- मसूद अजहर ‘बुरा आदमी’, उसे घोषित किया जाए अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 05:51 AM IST
Masood Azhar Is A 'Bad Guy', Should Be Declared Global Terrorist, Says US
अमेरिका ने बुधवार को कहा कि जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का प्रमुख मसूद अजहर ‘बुरा आदमी’ है और उसे वैश्विक आतंकी घोषित किया जाना चाहिए।
पठानकोट आतंकी हमले के मास्टरमाइंड अजहर को आतंकवादी घोषित करने के लिए पिछले हफ्ते संयुक्त राष्ट्र में हुए एक अन्य प्रयास को चीन द्वारा बाधित किए जाने के बाद अमेरिका ने यह बयान जारी किया है।

अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग की प्रवक्ता हीदर नोर्ट ने एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में चीन के कदम पर पूछे गए एक सवाल पर कहा, ‘हम निश्चित रूप से मानते हैं कि वह एक बुरा व्यक्ति है।

हम चाहते हैं कि उसे इस सूची में शामिल किया जाए।’ नोर्ट ने बताया कि उसे प्रतिबंधित सूची में शामिल करने पर समिति में बातचीत हो रही है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र के तहत वह सूची गोपनीय है। इसलिए मैं कोई टिप्पणी नहीं कर सकती।

उन्होंने मीडिया के सवालों का जवाब देते हुए यह भी कहा कि चीन के कदम के बारे में तो आपको चीन की सरकार से ही पूछना पड़ेगा कि आखिर उन्होंने ऐसा क्यों किया। लेकिन निश्चित ही हमारा मानना है कि वह बहुत बुरा व्यक्ति है।

अजहर पाकिस्तान में रहता है और उसे वैश्विक आतंकी घोषित करने के प्रस्ताव को अमेरिका, फ्रांस और ब्रिटेन का समर्थन हासिल था। इस प्रस्ताव को पिछले हफ्ते चीन ने चौथी बार रोक दिया।

चीन ने इस पर तर्क दिया था कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की अलकायदा प्रतिबंध समिति के सदस्य इस पर एकमत नहीं हैं।

गौरतलब है कि अजहर का बनाया आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद संयुक्त राष्ट्र की प्रतिबंधित आतंकी संगठनों की सूची में पहले से शामिल है।
