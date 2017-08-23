आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

भारत का 'बहाना' बनाकर आतंकी संगठनों की मदद कर रहा पाक- अमेरिका

amarujala.com- Presented by: मोहित

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 05:06 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
America slams pakistan over terrorism and for using India as excuse
अमेरिका ने आतंकवाद पर एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान को फटकार लगाई है। अमेरिका ने कहा है कि भारत का बहाना बनाकर पाकिस्तान अफगानिस्तान में आतंकवादी संगठनों को बढ़ावा देने के दे रहा है।
नेशनल सिक्योरिटी काउंसिल के प्रवक्ता माइकल एंटन ने कहा कि 'अफगानिस्तान में भारत की गतिविधियों से पाक को कोई खतरा नहीं है क्योंकि न तो भारत वहां सैन्य ठिकाने बना रहा है न ही सेना की तैनाती कर रहा है। यह पाकिस्तान की बहानेबाजी है।'

पढ़ें- पाक का टेरर कनेक्शन, ट्रंप की चेतावनी के बाद पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों पर बैन लगा सकता है US

बता दें कि एंटन की यह टिप्पणी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी के बाद आया है। ट्रंप ने पाक को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा था कि आतंक को पनाह देने का अंजाम भुगतने के लिए तैयार रहे।

गौरतलब है कि पाकिस्तान का आरोप है कि भारत अफगानिस्तान के जरिए उसको घेरने की कोशिश कर रहा है। जिसके जवाब में अमेरिका की यह टिप्पणी पाक की बहानेबाजी को साफ करती है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

pakistan america india terrorism More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

जानें क्या कहता है आपके आईलाइनर लगाने का अंदाज

  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
your eyeliner says about your  personality

रात में लाइट जलाकर सोते हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान

  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
side effects of sleeping with the light on

गीता बाली से शादी के बाद शम्मी कपूर की जिंदगी में हुआ था ये चमत्कार, रातोंरात बन गए थे सुपरस्टार

  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Shammi Kapoor stardom post marriage with Geeta Bali

अगर आप हैं ऑयली स्किन से परेशान तो जरूर आपनाएं ये घरेलू उपाय

  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Here is how you can take care of your oily skin

54 वर्ष की उम्र में भी झलक रही है श्रीदेवी की खूबसूरती, देखें तस्वीरें

  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Lakme Fashion Week 2017 latest photos of sridevi and khushi kapoor at Manish Malhotra fashion show

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

तीन तलाक को कानूनी तलाक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला- तीन तलाक को बताया असंवैधानिक

five judge bench of supreme court to pronunce verdict on triple talaq today

Most Read

चीन ने अमेरिका को दी धमकी- गलती सुधारें, वरना ठीक नहीं होगा अंजाम

China urges US to 'immediately correct its mistake' of sanctioning Chinese firms over North Korea
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अफगानिस्तान में ट्रंप ने मांगी भारत की मदद, कहा- नहीं दोहराएंगे इराक वाली गलती

Donald Trump on Afghanistan, We cannot repeat the mistake made in Iraq
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ट्रंप की चेतावनी के बाद पाक ऑफिसर्स पर बैन लगा सकता है अमेरिका

US publication says America may ban Pakistan govt officials with terror ties
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ट्रंप की खरी-खरी- आतंकियों के लिए जन्नत है पाक, भुगतना होगा अंजाम

Pakistan has been safe haven for terrorists: Donald Trump
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

व्हाइट हाउस के पास संदिग्ध पैकेट मिलने से मचा हड़कंप, जांच शुरू

White House placed on lockdown for suspicious package investigation
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप देंगे इस्तीफा!

US president Donald Trump will resign
  • शनिवार, 19 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
padmashri bekal utsahi got pen name from prime minister of india jawaharlal nehru
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बेकल उत्साही: जब नेहरू ने दिया शायर को तख़ल्लुस

Shahryar favorite shayar of Gulzar
काव्य चर्चा

शहरयार: लहू-लुहान सभी कर रहे हैं सूरज को, किसी को ख़ौफ़ यहां रात का नहीं क्या?

kumar vishwas live performance at amar ujala yuva shakti at rohtak
इरशाद

कुमार विश्वास ने गाया, झूमे लोग - पार्ट 2

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!