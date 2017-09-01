Download App
kavya kavya

इंस्टाग्राम हुआ हैक, चोरी हुए सेलिब्रिटीज के पर्सनल डाटा

Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 05:46 PM IST
Instagram hacked Celebs phone numbers and e-mail addresses exposed

Instagram Hacked

इंस्टग्राम को हैकर्स के एक ग्रुप ने हैक कर लिया है और कई सेलिब्रिटीज के मोबाइल नंबर, ई-मेल सहित पर्सनल डाटा चोरी हुए हैं। यहां गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि हैकर्स इंस्टग्राम में एक बग होने के कारण ही सेंध लगाने में सफल हुए हैं। हालांकि अब कंपनी ने इस बग को फिक्स कर दिया है।
इंस्टाग्राम के हैक होने की जानकारी एंटीवायरस प्रोवाइडरक कंपनी Kaspersky लैब ने दी है। लैब ने एडवरटाइजिंग के लिए हैकर्स फोरम पर सेलिब्रिटीज के मोबाइल नंबर, ई-मेल आईडी और पर्सनल डिटेल्स को स्पॉट किया है।

लैब के मुताबिक अकाउंट पर अटैक ऑटोमेटिक के बजाय मैनुअल किए गए हैं। Kaspersky लैब ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि हैकर्स ने सेलिब्रिटीज की जानकारी चुराने के लिए इंस्टाग्राम के आउटडेटेड ऐप (वर्जन 8.5.1) का यूज किया है, हालांकि अभी तक हैकर्स ग्रुप के नाम का खुलासा नहीं हुआ है।
instagram instagram hacked hacked celebrities More ...

