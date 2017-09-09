बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्लोन स्टीफेंस बनीं यूएस ओपन की नई क्वीन, मेडिसन कीज को दी मात
Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 03:32 AM IST
स्लोन स्टीफेंस
अमेरिकी टेनिस खिलाड़ी स्लोन स्टीफेंस ने साल 2017 का यूएस ओपन का महिला एकल का खिताब जीत लिया है। न्यूयॉर्क के ऑर्थर ऐश स्टेडियम में 55 मिनट तक खेले गए मुकाबले में स्टीफेंस ने सीधे सेटों में हमवतन मेडिसन कीज को 6-3, 6-0 से मात देकर खिताब पर कब्जा किया। पूरे मैच के दौरान स्टीफेंस ने कीज को कोई मौका नहीं दिया और अपना दबदबा बनाए रखा।
मेडिसन कीज टूर्नामेंट में 15वीं वरीयता प्राप्त हुई थी। वहीं खिताब जीतने वाली स्टीवेंस प्रतियोगिता में अनसीडेड प्लेयर के रूप में शामिल हुई थीं। वह साल के आखिरी ग्रैंड स्लैम से पहले विश्व रैंकिंग में 83 वें स्थान पर काबिज थीं।
कुछ महीने पहले दोनों ही फाइनलिस्ट चोट से उबर रही थीं। कीज की कलाई का ऑपरेशन हुआ था वहीं स्टीफेंस के पैर का। इसी बीच स्टीफेंस विश्व रैंकिंग में 957वें पायदान पर पहुंच गईं थीं। तकरीबन एक साल तक पैर की चोट की वजह से उन्हें कोर्ट से दूर रहना पड़ा। लेकिन उनकी वापसी धमाकेदार रही। फाइनल से पहले 24 वर्षीय स्टीवेंस ने शानदार अंदाज में अपने 16 में 14 मैच जीते जिसमें सेमीफाइनल में वीनस विलियम्स के खिलाफ शानदार जीत भी शामिल है। इसके बाद अब वो यूएस ओपन चैंपियन भी बन गई हैं।
दोनों खिलाड़ी अच्छी दोस्त हैं और दोनों ही पहली बार किसी ग्रैंड स्लैम के फाइनल में पहुंची थीं। खिताब जीतने पर स्टीवेंस को 3.7 मिलियन डॉलर की ईनामी राशि प्रदान की गई। यह टेनिस इतिहास में दी गई सबसे बड़ी ईनामी राशि है।
15 साल पहले साल 2002 में सेरना और वीनस विलियम्स आखिरी बार दो अमेरिकी खिलाड़ी महिला एकल के फाइनल में भिड़ी थीं। इसके बाद ये दूसरा मौका था।
