Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

स्लोन स्टीफेंस बनीं यूएस ओपन की नई क्वीन, मेडिसन कीज को दी मात  

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 03:32 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
USA's Stephens Won US Open 2017 women's Single Crown beat keys

स्लोन स्टीफेंस

अमेरिकी टेनिस खिलाड़ी स्लोन स्टीफेंस ने साल 2017 का यूएस ओपन का महिला एकल का खिताब जीत लिया है। न्यूयॉर्क के ऑर्थर ऐश स्टेडियम में 55 मिनट तक खेले गए मुकाबले में स्टीफेंस ने सीधे सेटों में हमवतन मेडिसन कीज को 6-3, 6-0 से मात देकर खिताब पर कब्जा किया। पूरे मैच के दौरान स्टीफेंस ने कीज को कोई मौका नहीं दिया और अपना दबदबा बनाए रखा। 
मेडिसन कीज टूर्नामेंट में 15वीं वरीयता प्राप्त हुई थी। वहीं खिताब जीतने वाली स्टीवेंस प्रतियोगिता में अनसीडेड प्लेयर के रूप में शामिल हुई थीं। वह साल के आखिरी ग्रैंड स्लैम से पहले विश्व रैंकिंग में 83 वें स्थान पर काबिज थीं। 

कुछ महीने पहले दोनों ही फाइनलिस्ट चोट से उबर रही थीं। कीज की कलाई का ऑपरेशन हुआ था वहीं स्टीफेंस के पैर का। इसी बीच स्टीफेंस विश्व रैंकिंग में 957वें पायदान पर पहुंच गईं थीं। तकरीबन एक साल तक पैर की चोट की वजह से उन्हें कोर्ट से दूर रहना पड़ा। लेकिन उनकी वापसी धमाकेदार रही। फाइनल से पहले 24 वर्षीय स्टीवेंस ने शानदार अंदाज में अपने 16 में 14 मैच जीते जिसमें सेमीफाइनल में वीनस विलियम्स के खिलाफ शानदार जीत भी शामिल है। इसके बाद अब वो यूएस ओपन चैंपियन भी बन गई हैं। 

दोनों खिलाड़ी अच्छी दोस्त हैं और दोनों ही पहली बार किसी ग्रैंड स्लैम के फाइनल में पहुंची थीं। खिताब जीतने पर स्टीवेंस को 3.7 मिलियन डॉलर की ईनामी राशि प्रदान की गई। यह टेनिस इतिहास में दी गई सबसे बड़ी ईनामी राशि है।

15 साल पहले साल 2002 में सेरना  और वीनस विलियम्स आखिरी बार दो अमेरिकी खिलाड़ी महिला एकल के फाइनल में भिड़ी थीं। इसके बाद ये दूसरा मौका था। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

sloane stephens us open winnner arthur ashe stadium us open 2017 More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

जेनिफर विंगेट ने करवाया फोटोशूट, देखें दिलकश तस्वीरें

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Jennifer Winget black and white photo shoot will make you crazy

सांप जैसी हो जाती है बच्ची की चमड़ी, इस बीमारी के कारण लोग बुलाते हैं 'स्नेक गर्ल'

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Snake Girl Shalini Yadav suffering from erythroderma to get surgery in Spain

कहीं आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ये गलतियां जिसकी वजह से निकल रहे हैं पिंपल्स

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these things are responsible for your pimples

कई दिनों से ब्लॉक था टॉयलेट, 5 साल के बच्चे ने ढूंढ़ निकाली वजह

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Three foot python removed from blocked toilet

फिल्मी सितारों में इस रंग का है ट्रेंड, जरा एक बार तो डालिए नजर

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actress flaunt in white dress take a fresh look

जबर ख़बर

किसी भी दबाव में नहीं टूटेगी पाकिस्तान और चीन की दोस्ती
Read More

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केस

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केसः 7 दिन में चार्जशीट, CM बोले- रद्द हो सकती है रायन स्कूल की मान्यता

pradyuman thakur death case: mla reaches school, parents protest against school and all updates

Most Read

सानिया और रोहन बोपन्ना का यूएस ओपन में धमाकेदार जीत के साथ आगाज

sania mirza and rohan bopanna enters in second round of US open
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

तीन साल बाद एक बार फिर दुनिया के नंबर एक प्लेयर बने नडाल

rafel Nadal become no one male tennis player after three years
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सिनसिनाटी मास्टर्स में खत्म हुई भारत की चुनौती सानिया और बोपन्ना हुए बाहर

sania mirza rohan bopanna knocked out of cincinnati masters tennis
  • रविवार, 20 अगस्त 2017
  • +

खेल मंत्रालय ने ऑल इंडिया टेनिस एसोसिएशन को मान्यता दी

Sports Ministry gives recognition to All India Tennis Association (AITA)
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

भारतीय टेनिस का स्वर्णिम दौर,जब दुनिया ने देखा 'इंडियन एक्सप्रेस' का करिश्मा 

golden era of Indian tennis leander pase and Mahesh Bhupati ruled the world
  • सोमवार, 14 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अगले साल ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन से कोर्ट में वापसी करना गर्भवती सेरेना का लक्ष्य

Pregnant Serena Williams targets strong comeback in Australian open next year
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
revolutionary poet pash poems best of pash pash ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - कवि पाश की 5 कविताएं जो पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

best five Braj language poems of Bharatendu Harishchandra
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल: भारतेंदु हरिश्चंद्र की पांच लोकप्रिय ब्रज भाषी कवितायें

Serenity
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारे पाठक अशोक विज ने बयां की, पुरसुकून रात

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

Your Story has been saved!