यूएस ओपन: मारिया शारापोवा 15 महीने बाद कोर्ट में उतरी और यह कमाल कर दिया

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 03:48 PM IST
maria sharapova takes golden return by defeat world no.2 on us open

मारिया शारापोवाPC: getty

रूस की मारिया शारापोवा 15 महीने बाद टेनिस कोर्ट में उतरी और दुनिया की नंबर दो खिलाड़ी रोमानिया की सिमोना हालेप को हराकर टेनिस प्रेमियों को चकित कर दिया। स्टेडियम में दर्शकों ने भी शारापोवा का पूरा साथ दिया। हमेशा वह इस टेनिस सुंदरी का उत्साह बढ़ाते रहे। 
शारापोवा और हालेप के बीच मुकाबला तीन सेटों तक चला। पहला सेट शारापोवा ने 6-4 से जीता। दूसरे सेट पर हालेप भारी पड़ी और 4-6 से जीत दर्ज की। तीसरे सेट में शारापोवा ने शानदार खेल ‌‌दिखाया तथा 6-3 से जीत दर्ज कर मैच अपने नाम किया। मुकाबला दो घंटे 45 मिनट तक चला। 

शारापोवा को 2016 के ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के दौरान मेंडोलियम के सेवन का दोषी पाया गया था। यह दवा प्रतिबंधित है। इसके बाद शारापोवा पर बैन लगा दिया गया था। 

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

